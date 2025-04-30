Contract Engineer (AB04 Experienced)
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2025-04-30
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ an AB04 Experienced Contract Engineer. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Key Responsibilities
Interpret and apply AB04 contract terms in project execution.
Draft, review, and negotiate contracts, subcontracts, variation orders, and other contractual documentation.
Manage official correspondence between clients, contractors, consultants, and other stakeholders in line with contractual requirements.
Identify, assess, and mitigate contractual and commercial risks.
Manage and support resolution of claims, change orders, and disputes.
Ensure accurate and organized contractual documentation and communication records.
Provide contractual insight and support during tendering and pre-contract phases.
Coordinate with EPCM firms and multiple stakeholders to align expectations and contractual obligations.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Construction Management, Law, or a related discipline.
Minimum of 8 years of contract management experience, industrial project environments experience is a plus.
Extensive knowledge and application of AB04 regulations (ABT06 knowledge is an advantage).
Proven experience with contracts in mechanical, piping, electrical, or civil works.
Strong background working in multi-stakeholder or EPCM-managed projects.
Familiarity with FIDIC or other international contracting standards.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English is a must.
Detail-oriented, with excellent analytical and negotiation abilities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9315186