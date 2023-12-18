Continuous Integration Engineer
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-12-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Tjörn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in optimizing software flows? Do you want to work on integration and test automation of advanced software products? Then the role of Continuous Integration Engineer is the perfect opportunity for you in our R&D area!
This is Nexer R&D
Together we create a happy and vibrant high-tech community" - that's our vision within R&D, and it permeates everything we do. Together, we create a warm and vibrant community where initiatives and ideas are encouraged to take shape - anytime, anywhere!
At Nexer, colleagues and leaders are always close at hand. You have great opportunities to build relationships and thrive in a supportive environment that fosters knowledge sharing and continuous development.
In addition to exciting assignments, you have the opportunity to participate in courses and workshops through Nexer Academy. Why not initiate your own workshop or form a group to drive topics that interest you? Here, you have real influence.
About the role
As a Continuous Integration Engineer, you will be a consultant and part of our key tech area CI/CD at Nexer R&D in Gothenburg. You may either be a part of an in-house team or be located at one of our product development clients in the automotive or telecom industry, where you optimize the integration and build flow for software in large and complex systems.
Who are we looking for?
We are seeking someone with experience with Continuous Integration and a strong interest in software development. We see that you have previous experience with product development companies where you have handled large and complex software flows. You hold a Bachelor's degree in a field related to software development, such as Computer Science or similar.
We would like to see that you have experience in:
• CI pipelines, such as Jenkins or Zuul
• Shell scripting, such as bash
• Python
• Linux
Good to have:
• Matlab
• Simulink
• C/C++
• Makefiles
• Ansible
Our employees enjoy solving technical problems together and value collaboration. Would you like to be a part of such a team? Now is your chance, apply today!
Application
You are welcome to submit your application. Unfortunately, we are not able to handle applications via e-mail, but if you have any questions you are welcome to contact Linda Henriksson at linda.henriksson@nexergroup.com
. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345) Arbetsplats
Nexer Group Kontakt
Victoria Olsson victoria.olsson@nexergroup.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8336407