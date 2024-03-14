Continuous Improvement Manager
About the position
At our production plant in Mullsjö we are looking for a team player, with experience from the automotive industry, to take on the position as CI-Manager. As our new CI- Manager, it is your responsibility to manage our ongoing improvement projects within the organization. In addition to the daily operative project responsibilities, you will continuously work on improving our internal Operational excellence strategy.
The CI-Manager reports to the Technical Manager and will be a part of the Production Engineering team.
Responsibilities
Lead and coach the team to develop a culture of continuous improvement and innovation
Identify areas for improvement through analysis of existing processes and outcomes
Develop and implement strategies and methods to drive change and improvement
Collaborate with various departments to implement changes and ensure smooth implementation
Evaluate and measure the progress and effectiveness of improvement initiatives
Drive projects and initiatives to reduce waste, improve productivity, and increase customer satisfaction
Educate and support employees in the use of improvement tools and methods
Define clear and structured project plans consisting of e.g., timeline, deadlines, milestones, and goals and perform follow-up
Conduct lessons learned together with the team members after each project
Report project progress to the management team
Ensure customer focus and adherence to customer requirements relevant for the projects
Ensure that the project deliveries comply with IATF 16949, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001
Requirements
Three years with higher education qualifications or similar practical experience
Education within project management is an advantage but not mandatory
Knowledge of process improvement methodologies such as Lean Manufacturing or Six Sigma
Good leadership skills with the ability to manage cross-functional project teams towards a common goal
Ability to motivate team members
Social competence
Effective communication in both Swedish and English, written and verbal
Good presentation skills
Structured work approach and administratively proficient
Good skills in Office
Knowledge of economic relations in production activities
Knowledge of the Production Engineering trade
Experience of SAP is an advantage but not mandatory
Application / Contact
If this is the right challenge for you, we look forward to receiving your application.
Please register your CV/resume and cover letter in English. Within your application, please inform us regarding your notice period and salary expectations.
The applications will be handled on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline date.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please feel free to contact our Technical Manager Patrik Nadler on phone number +46768553835 or by e-mail at patrik.nadler@ka-group.com Så ansöker du
