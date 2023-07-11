Continuous Improvement Leader
We are looking for a dedicated and experienced Continuous Improvement Leader to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Upstream team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing up Improvement team and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
The Continuous Improvement Leader will drive a continuous improvement mindset and build capability to embed CI methodologies and tools across all levels of the production organization using a hand on, partnering & coaching approach. The Continuous Improvement Leader will be accountable for shaping the department approach to continuous improvement through the Northvolt Production systems framework, tools and methodologies.
The incumbent should be highly analytical and experienced with project coordination, using their problem-solving skills to foresee obstacles and provide information to support decisions. The role will also be required to be a coach to operation team, builds a healthy environment to have open communication to support daily improvements within production.
The role will participate in the development and training of Northvolt Production Systems and related methodologies and standards. The role will be in charge of coaching, deploying and driving Lean principles, methods and standards in the manufacturing environment as well as the support practices. And also developing and executing the Production System and Lean implementation Roadmap with department and site management.
In general, you have a deep understanding of Lean principles in the manufacturing environment and can observe value stream waste and drive Lean methodologies for waste removal.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Owner of the CI process; 5S, Visual management, Performance management, RCA, Task planner, Value stream mapping, Process confirmation & Gemba.
Set CI standards and annual CI Plan; ensure all activities within production follows Lean & CI methodologies and ways of working such as shop floor improvements with 5S, Process control improvements with Visual management, KPI improvements with performance management
Evaluates production loss data and generates specific reports (such as Pareto's) that identify production performance improvement opportunities to be pursued by other work processes.
Facilitative coaching of RCAs.
Responsible for implementation and continuous improvement of 5S in all manufacturing areas and processes.
Implement & train people on lean principles in shop floor
Participate in or lead the development of Northvolt Production System and implement in CAM Labs Manufacturing
Improve Lean Six Sigma knowledge to lead detailed improvement activities with DMAIC methodology
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have
A Bachelor of Science in Industrial engineering, engineering or similar
Specific Lean training
More than 3 years experience in manufacturing
More than 1 years experience in Lean teams, or similar
Six sigma education, Brown Belt preferred
Experience with production systems
Curious, technically educated and with a strong business background
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry is a plus
Experiences in 5S, SMED, Standard work, VSM, Takt, etc.
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent in setting up and leading training
Excellent in leading processes like problem solving
Excellent coaching skills
Highly organized and result-driven
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
