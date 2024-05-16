Continuous Improvement Engineer
2024-05-16
For our client Uggla Engineering, we are currently recruiting 4 Continuous Improvement Engineers.
POSITION OVERVIEW:
We are seeking Continuous Improvement Engineers that will be responsible for working with suppliers and a cross functional client team to systematically improve the production output of the first DS1 Cell Assembly are of the facility initially, other areas may follow in future phases.
This role will allow you to take your understanding of the current equipment and processes and utilize it to pave the way for future upgrades and designs, contributing to the launch of cutting-edge cell manufacturing equipment.
The people we are looking for are strongly goal oriented, curious, and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story for the client and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
This role is ideally suited to people who always loved taking things apart, who aren't afraid to work with their hands and to problem solve, always working towards the root cause and solving the problem.
As well as the root cause analysis and problem solving there will be opportunities to be involved in establishing maintenance routines and capturing learnings from equipment suppliers and commissioning teams to support the development of an efficient manufacturing facility.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Support and drive manufacturing engineering projects from solution identification, implementation, updating of documentation and data analysis to confirm the expected improvement has been achieved as well as ensuring safety product requirements are met .
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to: Development of Layered Downtime lists for each of the different machine groups that can be used to improve route cause analysis.
Undertake route cause analysis on specific elements of the cell assembly line to identify improvement opportunities.
In conjunction with the other team members, client team, OEM, and other suppliers, develop detailed solutions to the identified issues, taking account of all safety requirements related to the item of machinery.
Support the Continuous Improvement Managers to develop and maintain the consolidated "Open Item" list.
Support with the writing of technical specifications for the required modifications and the review of RFQ returns where additional orders need to be placed.
Supervision of the physical modifications as they are carried out in the defined non-production time, ensuring they are carried out in a safe manner.
Own and lead commissioning activities related to the installed modifications and support the handover for the item of equipment back to manufacturing.
Ensure all the machinery documentation is updated to reflect the changes that have been made. This will include the current maintenance procedures and additional maintenance activities developed because of the improvement.
Capturing and communicating the Lessons Learnt to address critical issues to prevent repeated mistakes .
Interact closely with different engineering teams, business development, quality, industrialization to reach project goals.
Establishing a good culture where all of us work together to provide the best solutions to employees, customers, suppliers, owners and thereby the best to Northvolt.
Always strive to improve with focus on safety, quality, environment, and production efficiency.
Giving positive and constructive corrective feedback to your own team members and other shift teams, to make room for improvements and development.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Specific Skills/Abilities and Experience
Practical work experience within equipment and process development and engineering related fields, especially focused on route cause analysis and solution development.
Successful track record of leading process improvement and scaling projects in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Automotive, Food, Pharma, Paper Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry.
Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong problem-solving background.
Experience and interest in equipment design, process development and commissioning.
Certifications and experience within clean/dry-room, hot works, radiation/laser safety, chemical safety or forklift is a merit.
Good oral and written English.
Good analytical skills and the ability to apply logical thinking to resolve faults and issues with appropriate corrections and measures.
A structured approach to working problem solving.
Knowledge of control system programming of e.g. ABB 800xA or Siemens PCS7.
Experience of working in a multicultural environment
Be a multi-tasker with strong analytical skills and attention to detail, critical thinking and problem-solving.
EDUCATION: BSc or MSc degree in technical area such as mechanical, electrical, chemical or automation engineering or similar. Alternatively, you have acquired corresponding competence with hands on experience.
