Continuous Improvement Coach - Global Supply Chain
2023-07-12
Continuous Improvement Coach
At Axis Communications we are passionate about delivering solutions for a smarter and safer world! The supply chain is a key enabler of Axis growth, and as we grow it is vital for us to develop our supply chain to support our growth ambitions. An important step in developing our Supply Chain is to work with Continuous Improvement. This is quite a new area for us, but we believe it is the right way forward. Therefore, we are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Continuous Improvement Coach that can lead and support our journey with Continuous Improvements.
What will you do as Continuous Improvement Coach?
As a Continuous Improvement Coach, you will play a key role in driving operational excellence and fostering a culture of continuous improvement in our Global Supply Chain organization. You will be responsible for implementing and managing lean methodologies, tools, and techniques to identify and eliminate waste, improve efficiency, and optimize processes. You will also facilitate and guide cross-functional teams in implementing lean methodologies, tools, and techniques to improve our business.
This includes but is not limited to:
* Collaborate with stakeholders to identify improvement opportunities by analyzing existing processes, systems, and workflows.
* Lead and facilitate cross-functional teams to conduct process improvement projects, using lean methodologies such as value stream mapping, Kaizen events, and root cause analysis.
* Be the process owner for the continuous improvement process.
* Work with leadership to develop and execute strategies for fostering a continuous improvement culture throughout the organization.
* Develop and implement a comprehensive continuous improvement strategy, aligned with organizational goals and objectives.
* Train and coach employees at all levels on lean principles and practices, ensuring the sustainability of continuous improvement efforts.
* Establish metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure process performance and track improvement initiatives.
* Provide guidance and support to project teams, assisting in problem-solving, decision-making, and change management.
* Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in lean methodologies and process improvement techniques.
Who are you?
You are a results-oriented professional with a passion for continuous improvement and driving organizational change. You enjoy working with diverse teams and you are a team player that want to help us transform our organization into a lean, efficient, and high-performing operation.
* Proven experience as a Continuous Improvement Coach or similar role, preferably in an operational environment. At least 5 years of experience.
* Strong knowledge and practical application of lean methodologies such as value stream mapping, Kaizen events, and root cause analysis.
* Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Business, Engineering, Operations Management). A Master's degree is preferred.
* Demonstrated success in leading and implementing process improvement projects, resulting in tangible outcomes and measurable performance improvements.
* Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to think critically and make data-driven decisions.
* Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate with individuals at all levels of the organization.
* Strong coaching and mentoring abilities, with a passion for developing and empowering others.
* Proficiency in using process improvement tools and software (e.g., value stream mapping software, statistical analysis tools).
Who is your future team?
Supply Chain Projects develop and improve Global Supply Chain to be trustworthy in our partner and customer interactions, in close collaboration with the organization. We increase customer & partner loyalty through pre-studies, implementation projects and process development. You will be an important part of this team and will take the ownership of continuous improvements.
Supply Chain Projects is a team that has a mindset for creating what is best for the customer, a team that listens and collaborate.
What Axis have to offer?
In Axis you will work in an international organization with enthusiastic people in an open minded and innovative culture. This is a great opportunity to use and develop your management skills as part of an exciting and successful organization that is already the world leader in network video. We are growing rapidly which means that new challenges and opportunities to grow both personally and professionally occur every day! Welcome to take part in our success story!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
