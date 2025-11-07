Content Writer Opportunity in Gothenburg
2025-11-07
Are you a creative and versatile writer with a natural talent for crafting fluent, engaging content in English? We are seeking a new star to join a dynamic communication team in Gothenburg.
About the roleAs a Content Writer, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping communication strategies aimed at the European market. You'll create engaging content, from blog articles and rebranding projects to technical pieces and marketing campaigns. Through your work, you'll help drive the company's strategic direction and strengthen its growing brand presence.
In this role, you will:
Create and rework blog posts and campaign content.
Contribute to rebranding projects by refining and reimagining existing content.
Participate in fast-paced, agile projects and manage multiple assignments at once.
Review and structure texts such as newsletters and reports.
Use AI tools to optimize your work and explore innovative writing solutions.
We're looking for someone whoCan demonstrate previous experience as a copywriter or content writer.
Has native-level English proficiency, ideally as a native speaker from an English-speaking country.
Has a background from an agency or other fast-moving setting, with an agile approach to projects.
Feels confident and comfortable using AI tools in the creative process.
Holds a post-secondary degree in a relevant field.
Is communicative, open-minded, and easy to work with.
It's advantageous if you have experience working with technical products and understand how to effectively communicate complex information. You're not afraid to take on complex projects and thrives in a creative, collaborative, and evolving environment.
About the employmentThis is a consulting assignment with employment through OIO for six months, with possibility of extension. The goal is for the position to transition into a permanent role, provided that both parties are satisfied with the collaboration.
Additional information
Scope: Full-time
Start date: January 2026
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: Tove Jansson
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so don't wait too long to apply! The position may be filled before the application deadline once we move into the interview phase.
About OIO Our passion is to help you find the right role and workplace. At the same time, we are aware of the fact that you are picky and choose carefully before taking your next career step, we would do the same. That is why we are dedicated in making sure we get to know you and your ambitions during the recruitment process. We believe that people in the right place have a greater chance of reaching their full potential. Through fair, uncomplicated employment conditions and a present leadership, we strive to help you grow professionally. In this way, we aim to become an obvious career partner for you. We are as picky as you are. Ersättning
