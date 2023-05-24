Content Writer - Finnish
We are looking for a talented and creative Content Writer to join our team. The ideal candidate should have some experience in writing and a passion for creating compelling content. The Content Writer will be responsible for producing high-quality content that engages our target audience and meets our business objectives. Responsibilities:
Write and edit engaging content such as reviews and articles for a variety of platforms.
Ensure all content is optimized for SEO and meets our brand guidelines and tone of voice.
Manage content production timelines and ensure deadlines are met.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends, content marketing best practices, and SEO developments.
Requirements:
Some experience in content writing and digital marketing.
Excellent writing, editing, and proofreading skills.
Strong research and analytical skills.
Familiarity with SEO best practices and content optimization.
Ability to work collaboratively and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Strong attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
