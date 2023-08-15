Content Strategist to H&M Brand Development
2023-08-15
Company Description
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition is to always offer fashion and quality at a great price in a sustainable way.
Do you want to join H&M on a journey to develop our brand for the future? At H&M, we believe that a strong brand is a prerequisite for a healthy business. H&M Brand Development is a global function with the mission to build brand value that grows the business. We set and drive a holistic brand- and creative strategy and build an inspiring brand experience across all touchpoints and every interaction with consumers around the world. We create and steer brand building marketing. We set the frame and orchestrate the global marketing budget and brand calendar. We support the business with frameworks and tools to empower the regions and business units to grow our customer base.
Job Description
As our Content Strategist, you will get to play a vital role in developing and maintaining a cohesive content strategy across various channels and touchpoints, also including stakeholder engagement.
Your responsibilities also include, but are not limited to:
Contribute with Brand and creative perspectives on content strategy.
Responsible for holding together best content practices for each channel and for securing capability building across the organization on those in collaboration with the media team.
Responsible for developing and securing implementation of the relevance strategy towards regions.
Qualifications
As a person, we believe you are always an ambassador for H&M and part of leading our company forward where everyone is seen as a leader, both for yourself and the work you do. You actively work to achieve great teamwork where our values are the basis for your work and a natural part of our way of working.
We see that you have:
Extensive experience in marketing and content strategy for a large international brand
Experience of working across all media channels and developing fit for use content for those channels
Experience in analyzing insights connected to content and developing strategies and frameworks accordingly
Experienced with stakeholder management, working with global companies with regional offices and different business verticals
Proven track record of delivering strategies and solutions that drive business results.
Proven track record of developing best practices and securing capabilities across different functions of an international brand.
Proven track record of developing playbooks to support the implementation of our content strategy.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible and is based on-site in our Head Offices in Stockholm. If you have any questions, please contact Shahrokh Afyouni at shahrokh.afyouni@hm.com
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) latest the 30th of August. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
