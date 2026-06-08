Content Operations Coordinator
Jobbusters Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobbusters Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role
Behind every great listening experience is a team making sure the right content reaches the right audience at the right time. We're looking for a Content Operations Coordinator to join a global organization at the intersection of technology, content, and entertainment.
As a Content Operations Coordinator, you'll play a key role in supporting the journey of music, video, and podcast content across a global platform. Working closely with content partners and internal stakeholders, you'll help ensure that millions of users around the world can discover and enjoy content seamlessly.
You'll join an international team with colleagues across multiple regions, collaborating across functions including Product, Technology, Licensing, Commercial Partnerships, Trust & Safety, and Customer Support.
What You'll Be Doing
Review, assess, and process a wide range of incoming operational requests.
Manage and resolve a high volume of tickets with accuracy and efficiency.
Investigate operational issues and escalate when appropriate.
Troubleshoot content ingestion, curation, and catalog-related challenges.
Collaborate with internal teams and external content partners to identify solutions.
Support research, data gathering, and operational projects.
Contribute to process improvements and documentation updates.
Help drive priority initiatives and support the execution of team goals.
Ensure a high standard of operational excellence while working within global workflows.
Company Presentation
Our client is a global tech company offering popular streaming services to millions of users worldwide. With a vibrant headquarters in Stockholm they provide a flexible environment where creativity and innovation thrive. The corporate language is English, and cross-functional teams work together to develop products that reach millions every day. Here, you'll have the opportunity to shape the future of digital experiences in a culture that values technical excellence, forward-thinking, and collaboration.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: Immediately End date: 2026-12-14, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
At least 2 years of experience within the music, podcast, media, content, or digital platform ecosystem, alternatively within operations at a large-scale technology company.
Professional proficiency in English. Additional language skills in Spanish or Portuguese are advantageous.
Experience working with CRM or ticket management platforms such as Salesforce, Zendesk, or similar tools.
Comfortable working across time zones and collaborating within global teams.
Meritorious: Understanding of content metadata and industry standards such as DDEX, RSS, or similar frameworks.
Meritorious: Familiarity with digital content supply chains and content management processes.
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline — so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7869745-2040916". Arbetsgivare JobBusters Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
Vasagatan 28 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9952155