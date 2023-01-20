Content & PR Manager till Monterro
The assignment
This is a consultant assignment at KiMM/Wise Professionals. The assignment starts as soon as possible and will last until to the end of September 2023 with good opportunity to transfer to permanent employment. The office of Monterro is located in the center of Stockholm, and you will be offered to work hybrid.
The Role
As a Content and PR Manager you will have the overall responsibility for content and PR. You will be planning, creating, and distributing content, news and messages to raise awareness and interest in Monterro. The purpose is to reach out to Nordic B2B software entrepreneurs and journalists in Northern Europe. Much emphasis in the role will be on building media relationships with relevant trade and business media, mainly in the Nordics.
During spring 2023, Monterro will do a road trip to visit 33 cities throughout the Nordics to meet and connect with software entrepreneurs, with the purpose of raising brand awareness and to connect with relevant actors. Connected to this, the Content & PR Manager will be responsible for writing press releases, setting up media relations, and create social media strategy for the entire trip etc. Joining Monterro, you will be surrounded by highly aspiring colleagues with great ambitions. As a company they have a strong corporate culture that values development, work-life balance and to celebration of success and accomplishments.
You will report to Chief Marketing Officer with whom you will work closely on a daily basis.
Key responsibilities will include:
Creating content for a wide range of channels e.g., LinkedIn, blogs, press releases, reports, eBooks and website
Researching, writing, and distributing press releases to target media
Support founders and management team with PR and media advice
Regularly analyze and monitor media coverage, identifying key trends/messages and subject areas to use in creating future content.
Continuously track activities and results to optimize content and channels
Third party/agency management: working with agencies where relevant e.g. creating content for videos, eBooks, and surveys/reports
Occasionally support our portfolio companies with PR advice
About You:
To fit in the role, you have strong organizational skills and work in a proactive to get the job done with maximum quality. We believe that you have a background from PR/communications/content and have been exposed to a wide variety of content and PR responsibilities. Furthermore, you have a solid understanding of the broader marketing mix and ability to think commercially around content and PR. You are willing to roll up your sleeves, whether that's writing a blog or press release, coordinating media relations or promoting content at LinkedIn.
Experience
Background from PR/communications/content
Strong writing skills and an enjoyment of writing
High proficiency in English and Swedish, speech and writing
Experience i B2B PR, content marketing, and social media
You're an exceptional communicator with demonstrable media relations skills
Preferably a good understanding of the B2B SaaS industry
Experience from tools to publish and track results, like Google Analytics, Mynewsdesk, Salesforce/Pardot, or similar is a merit
About Monterro
Monterro combines entrepreneurial spirit, business experience and personal networks to support the management teams it partners with. Based in Stockholm, Oslo and Munich, Monterro is a hands-on growth investor targeting software companies in the Nordic region. Unlike other firms, who only invest other people's money, the Monterro partners have a personal stake in each and every investment. We have skin in the game.
Interested?
Does this sound like the perfect next step for you? Great! Don't hesitate to apply for the role by clicking the "Apply"-button below! In connection with this you will have to answer a few short questions.
If you want more information or have questions about the role, contact Sofie Garpered sg@kimm.se
.
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last application date.
Welcome with your application! We look forward to hear from you!
