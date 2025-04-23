Content Marketing Specialist
2025-04-23
Global Electrolux Talent Program (GET)
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. The program offers hands-on, international experience in a multicultural environment, with the goal of securing long-term employment within the company upon successful completion of the internship.
Job Role
This role is part of our Commercial Team for the Nordics region and works closely with our core business at the Global HQ.
Key Operational Responsibilities
Create and adapt content for marketing channels, including social media, email, website, and campaigns.
Support the marketing team with content development, always with a sales-focused mindset.
Assist with copywriting and updating content across digital platforms.
Collaborate on Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) campaigns to drive traffic, engagement, and conversion.
Use Adobe tools (e.g. Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator) to adapt and produce visual content.
Coordinate with the marketing team to ensure brand consistency and timely delivery.
Analyze and report on content performance across digital touchpoints.
Candidate Requirements
We're looking for a commercially minded candidate with 1-2 years of experience in the marketing field. The ideal profile combines creativity with data-driven thinking, with a focus on content that drives engagement and sales. Familiarity with Adobe tools and digital channels is a plus. You should be comfortable analyzing performance metrics and continuously optimizing content. Most importantly, we seek someone with a genuine interest in building a career at Electrolux.
What You'll Gain from the Program:
• Experience working at our Global HQ in a multicultural, international environment.
• Specialization in fast-paced, commercially driven marketing.
• Gross salary of 28,500 SEK for the first 12 months, and 30,400 SEK for the 13th and 14th months, along with vacation days and other company benefits.
• Company-provided mobile phone and laptop.
• Show costs, show process, and relocation Support: Local registration processes.
https://career.electroluxgroup.com/global/en/search-results?m=3
