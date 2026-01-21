Content Marketing Manager
Xensam: Join the Future of SAM Xensam is the leader in AI-powered, cloud-based Software Asset Management. Our technology brings clarity to complex IT environments, helping users make smart, data-driven decisions and maximize software ROI.
Recognized with the Highest Growth Award and ranked #3 Overall Champion at the Main Software 50 Awards Nordics, we're scaling fast and looking for people who want to join the journey. At Xensam, you play a key role in a team built on energy, focus, and positivity. We value experience, but even more, the person behind it.
Together, we build the future of SAM.
About the role
Xensam is looking for a hands-on Content Marketing Manager who takes pride in their work and feels a strong sense of ownership over everything they produce. This is mostly a practical, execution-focused role where you turn our product messaging, customer insights, and campaign needs into clear, engaging, and accurate content.
You will help prospects understand our value, help customers navigate our solutions, and support the marketing team in delivering effective campaigns. The work includes blogs, website copy, collateral, case studies, sales materials, email content, white papers, and more.
You will own the content production function from idea to finished asset and take full responsibility for the quality, accuracy, and consistency of what we publish. You will also collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders to ensure content is aligned, relevant, and effective.
All work is in English. That means you must be able to write at a native or native-equivalent professional level.
Responsibilities
Content creation and production
Examples on what you will write and produce:
• Blogs, articles, and SEO-driven content
• Website copy, landing pages, and product explanations
• Case studies, customer stories, and customer-facing collateral
• White papers and other longform content
• Product sheets, solution briefs, and one-pagers
• Sales collateral, based on Sales Enablement input
• Email copy for newsletters, campaigns, and nurture sequences
• Ad copy variations for paid campaigns
• Event and webinar titles, descriptions, and post-event content
• Script drafts for demos or videos based on PML direction
Content planning and consistency
• Maintain and execute a content calendar aligned with marketing priorities
• Repurpose existing content into new formats for better reach
• Follow PMM's messaging frameworks to ensure accuracy and consistency
• Ensure content tone, structure, and terminology remain consistent across all assets
Performance and optimization
• Ensure content contributes to traffic, engagement, and qualified pipeline
• Apply SEO and performance insights to improve results
• Identify new content opportunities based on audience needs
Autonomy and delivery
• Work independently without needing detailed briefs
• Prioritize based on business needs and campaign timelines
• Take full responsibility for the quality and output of the content function
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, journalism, or a related field
• At least 4 years of experience in B2B SaaS or tech content production
• Ability to write in English at a native or native-equivalent professional level
• Proven ability to produce blogs, collateral, landing pages, and case studies
• Experience supporting demand generation with content
• Ability to maintain brand voice, tone, and consistency across content
• Good understanding of SEO and digital marketing fundamentals
• Comfortable working independently in a fast-paced scale-up environment
• Portfolio required demonstrating native-equivalent B2B content writing
Optional but valuable:
• Swedish or Romanian language skills
• Experience with HubSpot or similar CMS and marketing automation tools
A note on expectations
Xensam is a scale-up, and not every process is fully built out yet. This means there is room to shape how we work and to improve our content operations over time. At the same time, we want to be clear about the core focus of this role so that you know what the day-to-day work looks like. The boundaries below clarify what the role is not responsible for, but they do not mean your input or perspective is unimportant. We collaborate naturally across functions, and good ideas are always welcome.
What this role is not
• Not a brand strategy or editorial leadership role
• Not a Product Marketing role and not responsible for messaging or positioning
• Not responsible for sales enablement strategy or frameworks
• Not responsible for campaign strategy
• Not a people management role
This is a hands-on content role with ownership, where you produce clear, useful, and high-quality content that supports our teams and customers. As Xensam grows, there will be opportunities to expand your impact, but the core of the role will remain focused on content creation, execution and ownership.
We look forward to hearing from you and getting a sense of whether we're the right fit for each other!
Our values at Xensam
Rebellious We challenge the norm and act with initiative - always with responsibility.
Humane We foster a caring, inclusive environment that values diversity and respects individuality.
Harmony We value balance and create a supportive workplace where people thrive.
