Content Manager to H&M Brand Development
2023-08-15
Company Description
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition is to always offer fashion and quality at a great price in a sustainable way.
Do you want to join H&M on a journey to develop our brand for the future? At H&M, we believe that a strong brand is a prerequisite for a healthy business. H&M Brand Development is a global function with the mission to build brand value that grows the business. We set and drive a holistic brand- and creative strategy and build an inspiring brand experience across all touchpoints and every interaction with consumers around the world. We create and steer brand building marketing. We set the frame and orchestrate the global marketing budget and brand calendar. We support the business with frameworks and tools to empower the regions and business units to grow our customer base.
Job Description
As our Content Manager, you will be responsible for both editorial and technical activities. Your primary objective will be to ensure that the right content appears at the right time and in the right places. This will involve daily tasks within our Content Management System (CMS), where you will play a crucial role in publishing content across all platforms, including hm.com, e-mail, and push notifications.
Your responsibilities also include, but are not limited to:
Quality checking and optimizing incoming content
Ensuring that our established guidelines are followed once the project is handed over by Art Director/designer
Be the go-to person for all technical specifications related to our CMS
Qualifications
We believe that you bring our positive service-minded mindset and great administration skills together with a keen eye for detail to this position. You also have the ability to handle several different stakeholders, ensuring successful collaboration through all touchpoints.
We see that you have:
Previous experience working with various digital marketing channels will be advantageous.
Excellent administrations skills.
Proficient in cropping and adjusting images according to our guidelines.
Skilled in managing multiple projects and deliverables simultaneously.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible and is based on-site in our Head Offices in Stockholm. If you have any questions, please contact Leyla Jamei at leyla.jamei@hm.com
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) latest the 30th of August. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Så ansöker du
