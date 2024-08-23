Content Manager & Influencer - Shape the Digital Landscape with Multiverse
Rekrit AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rekrit AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about storytelling and social media? Multiverse invites you to join our innovative team as we reshape the digital landscape. With a focus on the vibrant market of India, we're dedicated to crafting engaging content and building meaningful connections with our audience.
Join us in our mission to captivate audiences and drive engagement in the dynamic world of digital media. Apply now and let's shape the future together!
As a Content Manager & Influencer you will be based in Stockholm, Sweden, with a special focus on India. You'll have the opportunity to create compelling content strategies, develop captivating multimedia content, and amplify our brand presence across various social media platforms in the Indian market.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and execute creative content strategies tailored to the Indian market to drive brand awareness and engagement.
Create high-quality, culturally relevant content including blog posts, articles, videos, graphics, and social media posts.
Manage all aspects of social media presence in India, including content creation, scheduling, community engagement, and performance analysis.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align content strategies with overall marketing goals and initiatives for the Indian market.
Monitor trends in social media, content marketing, and influencer marketing in India to identify opportunities for innovation and growth.
Cultivate and maintain relationships with Indian influencers, partners, and brand advocates to expand our reach and impact in the region.
Qualifications
Proven experience in content creation, social media management, and influencer marketing, with a focus on the Indian market.
Strong writing, editing, and storytelling skills with cultural sensitivity and understanding.
Proficiency in using social media platforms popular in India such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc.
Creative mindset with the ability to generate innovative ideas and concepts tailored to Indian audiences.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams across different time zones.
Demonstrated ability to analyze data and metrics to inform content strategies and measure success in the Indian market.
Passion for Indian culture, trends, and staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the region.
About Our Organisation:
At Multiverse, we're on a mission to redefine the rules of e-gaming and casino experiences worldwide. As a global aspiring team, we own a diverse portfolio of iGaming brands, each tailored to meet the unique preferences of players locally in different countries. Multiverse isn't just about gaming; it's about making a difference. Our focus on localization ensures that every player feels understood and valued, contributing to higher retention rates and great customer satisfaction. We're passionate about developing better gaming solutions that enable the ultimate entertainment experience, with thousands of active customers enjoying our diverse portfolio of thousands of games from the top providers.
At Multiverse, we live by three core values that guide everything:
• Play to Win: Pursuing excellence through intentional action and data-driven decisions.
• Create Fans through Caring: Transforming customers into ambassadors through seamless experiences and support.
• Good Enough to Excellence: Embracing continuous improvement without compromising quality.
Join Rekrit's database!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22
E-post: hello@rekrit.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Subject: Multiverse". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rekrit AB
(org.nr 559409-1943) Arbetsplats
Multiverse Holding AB Jobbnummer
8859450