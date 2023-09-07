Content Editor
2023-09-07
TOTEME is looking for a Content Editor to join our team in Stockholm full-time. In this role you will be responsible for strategizing, planning, and conceptualizing monthly content for TOTEME's own marketing channels, including our website, app, newsletters, paid and social media. Key responsibility areas include creating the monthly content plan, developing editorial stories for our seasonal products, and visually merchandising content across TOTEME's channels.
Run the content calendar for TOTEME's app and C/O loyalty program.
Manage the app's weekly output in close partnership with stakeholders
Develop new and innovative ways to tell brand and product narratives to engage loyal customers.
Conceptualize and develop innovative editorial stories to engage our loyal app users.
Curate and style high-impact content that conveys TOTEME's unique point of view.
Source, curate, and visually arrange assets to populate weekly stories in partnership with the Art Director, Ecommerce, and the Commercial Visual Merchandiser.
Partner with the Copywriter to define correct messaging.
Supply the Ecommerce team with visual direction and assets for the weekly upload.
Request image resizing, re-touching or cropping from the Brand team as required.
Curate content for weekly newsletters and supply the Ecommerce team with visual direction and relevant material.
Partner with Ecommerce and the Commercial Visual Merchandiser to define a communication plan with the newsletter schedule.
Conceptualize and develop innovative product stories to engage and drive revenue for the weekly newsletters.
Partner with the Copywriter to define correct messaging.
Plan and consider formats relevant for different newsletter layouts.
Request image resizing, re-touching or cropping from the Brand team as required.
Request newsletter development and design from the Brand team while supplying creative materials and direction.
Visually merchandise the homepage, edits and Coming Soon pages in close collaboration with the Brand and Marketing teams, the Ecommerce Buyer and the Visual Merchandiser.
Source and curate creative assets to populate weekly content across the site.
Partner with the Copywriter to define correct messaging.
Supply the Ecommerce team with visual direction and assets for relevant pages.
Request imagery resizing, re-touching or cropping from the Brand team as required.
Develop new and innovative ways to tell brand and product narratives to engage and attract new audiences globally.
Drive weekly content meetings with senior stakeholders across all channels.
Ensure all products are presented according to brand standards and point of view for community engagement.
Apply industry knowledge and research to find the best content to engage TOTEME's community.
Your profile
Minimum 5 years of experience in digital publishing or luxury fashion.
A demonstrable eye for strong image curation and an editorial point of view.
Proven experience developing editorial content calendars.
Knowledge of developments in digital publishing and an interest in finding new ways to reach a target audience through visual storytelling.
About you
Strong organizational, problem-solving, and idea-generating skills.
A team player who can manage their workload.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt.
Discreet and professional with excellent communication and networking skills.
Ability to lead and manage multiple projects while meeting deadlines.
Bring in new perspectives and innovative approaches and challenge current processes.
Self-motivated, responsible, and confident.
Reliable, passionate, and open-minded.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-07
