Content Design Lead
Paradox Development Studio AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-01-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Development Studio AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a creative and dedicated games industry professional with experience in quest creation and writing? Are you a humble and learning-focused individual who is interested in helping Paradox Interactive take our brands to the next level? Then you may be the one we're looking for!
As a Content Design Lead on this project, your focus will be coordinating the other content designers on the team, and representing the content design discipline in communication with project leadership as well as other disciplines. Your work will have a direct and influential impact on the quality and feel of the game.
We are seeking people who are able to take on a lead role in a multi domain discipline. Content design includes narrative and game design, as well as technical aspects. Being able to navigate these elements is an important part of the job. It's important that you enjoy working in a team where everyone supports each other, and also that you get motivated by having the freedom and responsibility to take charge of a task and deliver. You care about quality and you're motivated by the idea of our many fans around the world praising your work after release. You thrive in a creative environment where people around you love their jobs and the games we make.
Responsibilities
Coach team members and support managers in providing feedback for personal development.
Be the point of contact between the Content Design team and team leadership on your project.
Provide input on the game design from a content design perspective.
Aid Producer in sprint planning and recommend story ownership among the Content Designers on the team.
Have an Editorial oversight to ensure that a given product is consistent with the overall tone of the game, as well as the product's goals .
Have high-level discussions with Content Designers about appropriate content and granular feedback on individual writing.
Creating and maintaining game project documentation.
Taking ownership of tasks and working both with other Content Designers and cross-discipline.
Work with the Design Director on departmental initiatives.
Align the team on and execute the Game Director's creative vision.
Required Qualifications
Strong interest to work in a leadership role.
Professional experience in narrative design, game design or experience performing similar tasks in the modding community.
Fluent in English with an excellent command of written American English.
Experience in code-based scripting.
An interest in Strategy games.
We are looking for people who want to actively collaborate with the people around them. It's important that you aren't afraid to raise issues, and that you continuously look for improvement and try to inspire your colleagues. Since we are a fast-paced company, curiosity and an ability to get into things quickly are two important aspects.
Practical information
We would like your application to include any relevant work samples and/or a link to your portfolio if you have one. We are especially interested in writing samples and any other content that you have produced for games or other media.
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: Design Director
Location: Stockholm, Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30
E-post: talent-acquisition@paradoxinteractive.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Development Studio AB
(org.nr 556723-5378)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7361835