Content creator Comprend
AuraGroup AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-02-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AuraGroup AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Comprend is a partner for tech-enabled marketing and communication driving transformative impact. We are 200 specialists collaborating across Sweden, Finland, and the UK. With extensive expertise and a strong track record in B2B, B2C and corporate communication, we help clients decode complexity, influence audiences and strengthen brand perception. With us, your voice will be one of many diverse and highly valued perspectives that shape how we work and partner with our clients. Comprend is part of Aura, a leading consultancy group with over 500 specialists across a wide mix of backgrounds and expertise.
The role: We're looking for a Content Creator who understands content as a system - not just individual assets. You'll work at the intersection of video, design, communication, and AI, with a strong focus on editing, adapting, and scaling content across channels.
You'll collaborate with both B2C and B2B clients in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where content is continuously iterated, optimized, and refined. Working closely with creatives, strategists, and activation specialists, you'll create communication that performs, resonates, and evolves.
AI is integrated into our workflow, and we're looking for someone with proven experience and genuine interest in using AI to improve quality, efficiency, and creative production.
What You'll Do
Create, edit, and adapt content across social media, digital platforms, film, campaigns, and print - with motion-based formats as a core focus.
Design, animate, and edit using Adobe Creative Suite and Figma.
Adapt and version content efficiently for different channels, formats, and markets.
Maintain visual consistency and quality across all outputs while staying updated on platform trends and behaviours.
Translate brand guidelines into engaging, channel-adapted content.
Proactively explore new creative approaches and AI-driven solutions to solve client challenges.
Collaborate comfortably across teams with different roles and perspectives.
Who You Are
A Content Creator with a strong portfolio demonstrating motion, editing, and design skills.
Curious and genuinely interested in clients' businesses, audiences, and communication challenges.
Confident in design, layout, visual communication, and motion editing.
Strong collaboration skills and experience working across teams and/or with different stakeholders.
Clear and adaptable communication skills.
A constructive, solutions-oriented mindset.
Motivated to develop with AI and explore how it can improve creative workflows.
Experience & Skills
Strong proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (After Effects, Premiere Pro, Photoshop, InDesign).
Solid experience with Figma.
Proven experience in print production and print-ready design.
Experience using AI tools in creative workflows.
Strong understanding of omni-channel communication and channel-specific adaptation.
Interest in content writing is a plus.
Fluent in Swedish and English (additional Nordic languages or German are a bonus).
Working at Comprend Comprend is a place of belonging, where people are valued and empowered to create impact. Comprend embraces diverse perspectives, bridges gaps, dares to challenge, and wins as a team. This is a full-time position based in Malmö and Helsingborg. We have a hybrid work model and a competitive employment offer.
Application:
Apply with your resume tand portfolio through the ad and we will get back to you shortly! Looking forward to receiving your resume. if you have any questions, please reach out to camilla.warholm@comprend.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7086584-1825404". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AuraGroup AB
(org.nr 556505-0837), https://career.aura.group
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Aura Group Jobbnummer
9724885