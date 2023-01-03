Content Creator - TikTok & Social Media (Part-time)
Daniel Wellington AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Daniel Wellington AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry. We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.
Working here, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. We give you ownership and flexibility in your work, and the opportunity to make an impact, directly contributing to our success. You will spend your days with collaborative, open, positive, and highly skilled people. You will learn new things, grow, and have a great time while doing so.
Take the opportunity to join our Marketing team in our Global HQ in Stockholm, working on making Daniel Wellington the very best at TikTok. We're looking for you with a burning interest and first-hand experience building an audience on TikTok. Besides that, you also look forward to jumping in and assisting on other projects within SoMe and Marketing. This is a part-time role around 20 hours per week, with the potential to become a full-time role in the future.
THE TASKS YOU WILL OWN
• Create and design daily content for our TikTok account & IG Reels
• Engage with our TikTok followers and jump onto relevant conversations within the platform
• Be the 'face' of Daniel Wellington on TikTok
• Help build and manage the company's social media profiles and presence, on TikTok and Instagram
• Collaborate with up-and-coming TikTok influencers and creators
• Keep track of the latest TikTok and emerging platform trends, and propose ideas on how we can create content around them
• Work together with the socials team to understand performance and growth metrics in order to adjust creative for optimizing posts. Brainstorm with the team on content ideation
WHO YOU ARE
• Significant experience as a TikTok creator, with knowledge of what performs well on the platform and what doesn't
• Creative, innovative, and funny personality that is always thinking outside of the box.
• A born presenter who is not afraid to be in front of the camera or to approach people
• Fluent in written and spoken English with natural copywriting skills
• Experience in using design tools, such as Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, or others
• Video editing on a basic level: adding captions, resizing, cutting, and splitting videos
In order to succeed in the role, we furthermore think that you have a genuine interest in trends in social media and pop culture, and understanding Gen-Z. We believe you are a self-starter with the ability to work independently, prioritize and get things done. Being the driver in your own development and seeing this as an opportunity to make an impact on a strong brand is the recipe for success.
THIS IS #LIFEATDW
Are you still here? Amazing! We aim to be transparent, and we want to give you a glimpse of what it is like working here. If you want to know what our people replied when we asked them why they like working here, you can visit our career site - (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)
ABOUT THE PROCESS
This process will house recruitment tests as a first step and a case assignment in a later stage to help us break human biases as we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity. Visit our career site Recruitment at DW. (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/recruitment-at-dw)
Be yourself and hope to meet you in the process! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Daniel Wellington AB
(org.nr 556875-5937), https://www.danielwellington.com/ Arbetsplats
Daniel Wellington Jobbnummer
7309995