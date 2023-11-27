Content Creation Intern
2023-11-27
ALOHA!
We are happy and honored that you might be interested in joining Nova Circle. Let us walk you through this role and what being part of our team could look like.
Brief about Nova Circle:
We are an energetic group of doers and visionaries with big and scary goals, on a mission to building the best platform for inspiring and sharing all your experiences. In the past year since starting the company, we have been closing in on our mission at lightning speed. We would love for you to join us in shaping the rest of our journey, as we are just getting started.
Content Creation Intern:
Your primary responsibility will be to craft captivating content for our presence on Instagram, TikTok, and other channels. Being a key member of our creative and marketing team, you are passionate about creating content that engages, entertains, and educates - all aligned with our brand and mission. This role requires a stylistic eye, love for storytelling, ability to contextualize photos and videos in an engaging way and a flair for graphic design and content editing. The internship is on-site in Stockholm and can be performed on a part- or full-time basis. We would love for you to start as soon as possible. Rest assured; this is a paid internship.
What you will do at a glance:
Develop and edit content from creators.
Conceptualize, script, and produce pictures and reels for our accounts on social media based on material generated from creators and in-house, with a primary focus on Instagram. At a later stage, other platforms will be added to your responsibilities.
Craft fun, inspiring and informative content that align with Nova Circle's mission.
What you should possess to excel in this role:
Previous experience in content creation - you are familiar with in-app creator tools across social platforms and know your way around design software such as Figma and Adobe Creative Suite. Meriting if you have knowledge in video editing.
Sense of the current social landscape, allowing you to respond promptly to emerging trends and take action on those opportunities.
Strong interpersonal skills and a genuine passion for engaging with our communities where Nova Circle has a social media presence.
A creative mindset paired with a strategic outlook and an ability to quickly turn ideas into reality.
A personal interest in community, travelling, and tech.
What's in it for you:
In this role you will play a pivotal part in elevating our brand's presence on social media to new heights. Given the importance of your output, you are expected to go the extra mile in your work. In return, you will become an integral part of a company and team in the early innings of what is poised to be a remarkable journey. Your contributions will have a substantial impact on the direction of this journey. Opportunities to develop and grow together with the company are endless for the right candidate.If this role resonates with you, we can't wait to hear from you. If you have a portfolio, please include a link showcasing relevant work. If you do not have a portfolio, you will be requested to submit a work sample. A portfolio submission or work sample is mandatory for consideration. Please include resume and cover letter in your application.
About us
Nova Circle is made up of experienced entrepreneurs, investors, techies, and designers as well as young and hungry talent spread across multiple departments. We are on a mission of changing the way you get inspired for, plan and book all your experiences. Our ambition is to spearhead a shift in the marketplace, where individuality is celebrated over aggregation. We dare to go down the road less travelled, to get results less often achieved.
