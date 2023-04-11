Content Coordinator
2023-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Gpsgate AB
The role
We're looking for a content coordinator to drive production on our marketing team. You have a strong digital background and you thrive on turning plans into action. You'll be responsible for working cross-functionally with a focus on driving new customer growth and expanding existing customer business. Writing compelling content for all stages of the customer journey is key, and you will work on increasing growth at all stages of the funnel. Love getting your hands on the latest tech? Perfect.
At GpsGate, you'll join a growing team that's full of energy. We emphasize knowledge-sharing and teamwork, so you get to work closely with your talented colleagues. You'll get to solve difficult and novel challenges every day and your ideas count. We believe in succeeding as a team and learning from our mistakes as a team - but of course, we love to celebrate our successes.
What you'll do
In this position, you'll support the marketing team on a wide range of projects, but this role is heavy in content creation, including (but not limited to):
• Driving effective digital campaigns and programs in line with the marketing plan
• Owning our content calendar and producing blogs, emails, and social content for prospects, customers, and partners
• Owning GpsGate's product release process on a daily and monthly basis
• Working with the branding coordinator to find new and creative ways for GpsGate to connect with potential customers at all stages of the funnel
• Developing channel-specific communication strategies
• Collaborating directly with our partners to create co-marketing content and campaigns
• Setting objectives and KPIs, owning execution and follow-up on marketing activities
Who you are
To succeed at GpsGate, we believe that you are passionate about storytelling that will serve our users. You enjoy a good dive deep into research that will make your content stronger. Working closely with your colleagues in a fast-paced environment creates your best work. Finding creative solutions and putting the end user first is crucial.
To be successful in this role, you:
• Are a digital native who understands lead generation
• Have a penchant for storytelling with the ability to turn industry trends/challenges into compelling content
• Have experience in writing strong pieces packed with SEO to drive organic traffic
• Have a strong design eye - in collaboration with your team, you'll create stunning visual assets that bring our brand to life
• Understand customer journeys and the customer lifecycle
• Are data-driven and love solving problems and improving existing programs
Requirements
• Bachelor's degree (or equivalent experience) in marketing or business administration
• Native or near-native English
• 2-4 years of marketing experience (experience in B2B and SaaS are a huge plus!)
Bonus
• Graphic design and video editing skills
• Experience in managing paid social media campaigns
Why GpsGate
At GpsGate, you have real impact. Our software helps companies worldwide in their day-to-day business managing deliveries, cutting fuel emissions, ensuring the safety of their staff, and much more.
• Have the freedom to try out new things, find smarter ways to work with your team, and identify innovative solutions.
• Join a diverse team with colleagues from all over the world.
And of course, we also have great benefits:
• Competitive salary
• 30 days paid vacation
• Annual company conference and local office outings
•
Friskvårdsbidrag/ health & fitness allowance
• Private health insurance
• ITP (pension retirement savings)
