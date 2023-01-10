Content And Social Media Manager, World Water Week And Prizes, Siwi
2023-01-10
Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) is now looking for a Content and Social Media Manager.
In 2022 World Water Week was held entirely online and onsite with over 5000 participants from 180 countries. Looking ahead, we aim to develop both the on-line and the in-site program and portfolio.
The role
This is a full-time position. The job is based at the SIWI offices in Stockholm, Sweden, with an expected office attendance of at least 50% on a weekly basis. Permission to work in Sweden is required.
Main responsibilities
Work closely with the World Water Week Head of Marketing with responsibility for, but not limited to, World Water Week's social media channels, monthly newsletter and other copy related campaigns.
Use data, user insights, sector-specific knowledge, cultural trends and creative thinking to devise and implement tactical digital assets.
Target multiple audiences, drive traffic and engagement toward increased participation in World Water Week.
Produce basic design assets for social media and other marketing collateral.
Brief and coordinate creative assets in collaboration with in-house and external content creators, including copywriters, illustrators, filmmakers and graphic designers.
Liaise with SIWI staff and the World Water Week team to inform content assets.
Write copy for assets and edit copy produced by others for use across channels.
Complete comprehensive performance analysis and reporting of content initiatives.
You will report to the head of Marketing of World Water Week & Prizes and interact with colleagues from SIWI's communications departments as well as SIWI experts in various fields.
Who are you?
You have set up a driven a number of content marketing campaigns for an international event or an NGO and that English is your native language.
You should be experienced in strong marketing copywriting: You must be able to write and edit to a professional level that follows an editorial style guide and messaging platform.
You should have a good level of design competency: Design skills are required, and you must have previous experience producing basic design assets, have a working knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Indesign (or equivalent) and be familiar with working with a creative production team. Some basic video editing skills are desirable.
You need to be a person with structured processes who isn't easily overwhelmed as there's a challenge of producing a large volume of assets in a short period.
You need to be capable of juggling many and varied tasks at the same time: To zoom in to look in detail at assets as they develop but also zoom out to think about the audience, messaging, objectives, etc.
You need to be a people person: Dealing with different people, from SIWI experts speaking the language of their discipline and creatives working to tight deadlines, to World Water Week colleagues who'll have low bandwidth for marketing initiatives and partners!
Finally, you should be inquisitive, humble, and open to learning: This is an opportunity for someone who already has some solid marketing experience and is ready to take the next step in their professional development.
Competences and experiences
A native level of spoken and written English.
Professional copywriting experience in English with a native level of spoken and written English.
Producing social media assets and other basic design tasks.
Experience using social media and email for brand-building and community-building.
An understanding of each social media platform and the interplay between digital channels.
Proven experience applying data insights to create, manage and report on content campaigns.
Experience working with external creatives, including writing briefs, managing timelines and coordinating projects.
Experience identifying target audiences and funnel mapping.
An interest in some or all of the following: climate change, water security, environmental conservation, development, SDGs.
How to apply for the position
Please submit your CV and a cover letter by clicking on the apply button in the advert at the www.siwi.org
web page. Interviews will be held on a rolling basis and the position can be closed earlier. We therefore urge you to apply at once.
For questions about the position please contact Sze Jigstedt, Head of Marketing WWW & Prizes: sze.jigstedt@siwi.org
About SIWI and World Water Week
The Stockholm International Water Institute, SIWI, works globally to change how water is understood, valued and managed. As advocates and advisors, we show how improved water governance is key to a fairer, more prosperous, and resilient future. SIWI is a not-for-profit institute with a wide range of expertise in water governance.
World Water Week is the meeting place for everyone who wants to understand how water can help us address the world's greatest challenges. Starting in 1991, it is now the leading annual conference on global water issues. World Water Week is held the last week of August every year and was initially part of a public water festival in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.
