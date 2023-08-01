Container Platform Engineer
2023-08-01
Are you experienced in OpenShift containerization products, developing platforms, and driving solutions toward customers? At Cambio, we are driving the e-health market forward and we are making healthcare more accessible. We are now looking both for people at the beginning of their careers as well as experienced applicants. Apply today!
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
We are looking for a developer to be part of the development team responsible for our OpenShift platform. You and your team will provide a common platform for all Cambio container-based applications. This includes configuration and standardization of the platform itself as well as common technical services that can be reused by all containers running on the platform. This would include services for monitoring, logging, persistence, disaster recovery, and more. As a member of this team, you will work closely with our Technical and Service Operations team, responsible for hosting the services to customers.
At Cambio, you are trusted to drive your work forward in a way you think is the best and taking initiative is highly encouraged. Collaboration and knowledge sharing are key factors for us and there is always help to be found from caring and wise colleagues. For us, it is important that you get the opportunity to grow, both personally and career-wise. Our culture is described by three words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which characterize everything we do at Cambio. Together, we are enabling tomorrow's health and social care today!
About you
We are seeking someone who asks questions, shares own ideas and is a fast learner. We believe that you are passionate about solving technical challenges. We like to see that you work naturally in a structured way and like to build new services within the platform and automation area.
Requirements
• Deployment and operations experience with Kubernetes (K8S)
• We'd love to see experience specifically with Red Hat OpenShift
• Experience with Linux; Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or CentOS
• Experience of DevOps/DevSecOps principles
• Experience of working with Kanban or Scrum
• Experience in scripting, automation, and development work
• Ability to communicate fluently in English
It's a bonus if you
• have experience with large-scale distributed systems & technologies, where uptime and continuous availability was core to the business
• have experience from AWS, Azure or other public or internal cloud
• have experience of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) or GitOps
• have experience with monitoring platforms and tools
• have experience with IT security (firewalls, certificates, encryption)
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
