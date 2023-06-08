Container Expert
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
At Data & Simulation, we drive the digitalization for Group Trucks Technology. As one of our responsibilities, we are driving the development of tools and methods to improve the overall R&D efficiency and digitalization of the organization. We are working in a truly global context with stakeholders across several Business Areas and Truck Divisions. We are constantly working with securing that we have a diverse organization with a perfect combination of competences to develop transport solutions of tomorrow!
About the role
To execute our strategy and speed up our digital transformation, we are now looking for a Container Expert that can take on the responsibility to develop and enhance our virtual environments. In this position, you will be part of global team responsible for our business-managed infrastructure. You will collaborate with various experts and leaders within Group Trucks Technology, collect requirements and translate these into a strategy, and implement them accordingly.
Main responsibilities are:
Collect the business and technical requirements for the digital transformation of SW factories.
Provide support and be an adviser for business decision.
Drive the strategy for our virtual environments
Coordinate and contribute to the development work of our virtual environments.
We are looking for you...
• who are eager to grow as a professional and that thrives among other curious people. Strong technical passion and drive make you to a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas. With your great enthusiasm for a sustainable future, you are committed to establish reliable and high performing environments to enable our dedicated engineering teams. Most of all, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table.
Requirements:
M.Sc. in Computer Science or equivalent education/experience.
At least five years of experience working with Kubernetes and other virtualization environments.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines tools as ArgoCD, Jenkins, GitHub actions.
Knowledge of IaC tools, such as ansible/Terraform.
Familiarity with infrastructure monitoring and logging tools, such as Grafana or Prometheus.
Experience in handling internal and external cloud platforms.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Also, it's meritorious to have knowledge of Network/DNS/TCP and storage/S3 compliance storage.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we actively work towards establishing teams that harness the inherent strength found in differences of knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality, and more. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. Due to summer vacations, all interviews will be held from week 33. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
For additional information about the role, contact Pierre Johansson, Group Manager Platforms Operation, +46 76 553 35 60.
