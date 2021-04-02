Consumer Relation Agent (Swedish) - Danda AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Göteborg
Consumer Relation Agent (Swedish)
Danda AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-02
Description
Our client believe that being curious and truly committed to understanding people is the key to future success.
Our client is committed to create and deliver the most personal solutions in mobility, developing new technologies to live their purpose of providing freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. Be part of redefining the automotive experience our client is pushing the boundaries within electrification, design, safety leadership, sustainability and some of the most exciting action is happening in their new direct consumer business area. In re-defining the customer experience related to car usage and ownership, they are committed to offer the most personal solutions in mobility. Global Online Business, M and Uptime are proof points that they are underway. Uptime is the link between Company brands, the consumer and the dealer/workshop. The facilitating connection and expert in managing fleet operations and offer premium, proactive and branded customer relations. They provide service to change the way our client offer cars, while building and maintaining consumer relationships.
What you will do
Customer Service - Communicate with consumers based on their needs via chat, phone, email and social media to understand their inquiry/issue and communicate a viable solution with a high service level.
Administration task connected for customer handling process.
Leads - Manage lead generation, delegation and follow-up of leads to ensure that they are being utilized effectively. Take a proactive role in converting consumer leads to sales. Feedback - Take ownership, prioritizing and escalating our clients customers' feedback and feature requests to the relevant internal teams.
Continuous improvements of processes and tools - Continuously and actively identify, propose and drive activities with other stakeholders within and outside Uptime to further improve quality and efficiency in their processes and how they are communicating with their consumers.
Do you fit the profile?
To succeed in the role as Consumer Relation agent our client believe that you have a genuine interest in providing professional customer service and motivated by working in a fast-paced, dynamic team with the ability to adapt, manage and meet deadlines. You are a self-driven person with a proactive approach, a problem solver and a flexible team player. Since majority of your time is spent interacting with our clients consumers you need to have excellent oral and written communication skills in Swedish and English and be a great listener.
Preferred previous experience:
Customer care operations
Working in Salesforce or other CRM systems
Working with sales is meritorious Above all, what our client is looking for is a team member who will embody company values as a caring and customer-centric organization.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-02
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Danda AB
Jobbnummer
5671177
Sökord
