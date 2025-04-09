Consumer Listening Specialist to Samsung
21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Om tjänsten The Consumer Listening Specialist will be part of the Customer Service CX team with the main responsibility to secure and optimize the Consumer Journey across all touch points.Main responsibility will be to analyze consumer insights and data, mainly through NPS (Net Promoter Score) surveys but also through input from the Customer Care team. Based on analyzes identify actions required to improve the Customer Journey, mainly through Contact Center, Service Partner and online interactions.Liaise with Touch Point owners and other stakeholders, agree on improvement initiatives and ensure the projects are closed. Tasks/ Responsibilities
• Be the consumer champion in CS. Secure NPS as the #1 KPI.
• Ensure Labelling and classification of consumer feedback is done in a consistent and transparent way.
• Daily analyze consumer insights through NPS surveys.
• Responsible for the systematic consumer data capturing and then track, analyze and interpret the data (qualitative and quantities) along the consumer journey
• Identify root cause and drive improvements.
• Communicate with relevant stakeholders such as Contact Center and Service Partners to investigate the Consumer Journey and identify improvements needed.
• Report creation to update CS Mgmt. and European Office on current status and action plans for improvements.
• Establish and/or update processes to further secure the Consumer journey.
Expectations
• High understanding of the Consumer Journey.
• High understanding for the concept of NPS.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with both internal and external stakeholders.
• Well-developed analytics skills with the ability to challenge data and performance.
• Ability to see 'the whole picture' along with details.
• Ensure data driven decision making and prioritization.
• Pro-actively work with identifying issues related to customer journey.
• Identify improvement and business opportunities and share findings with the organization
• Measure performance of contributing initiatives.
Kvalifikationer
• At least 5 years of experience in similar roles
• Customer Service experience
• High understanding of NPS.
• Previous working with analyzing of data
Personality
• You are accustomed to work independently and also thrive as part of a professional team, where you collaborate with your team and colleagues to find optimal solutions for our consumers.
• You feel comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, managing multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously while adapting to changing needs.
• You have enthusiasm for contributing to the development of the Consumer Journey.
• You are structured and analytical and have an eye for identifying patterns and trends.
• You are well presented and professional with excellent communication skills.
• You have a high sense of responsibility; you are truly self-motivated and driven
• Additionally, we value candidates with a Consumer first focus, a commercial mindset, and a high understanding of Customer Service.
Some words that describe you;
• Detail-oriented
• Professional
• Ambitious
• Confident
• Analytical
• Service-minded
• Efficient
• Structured
• Curious
• Driven
Language
• Native in writing and speaking in one Nordic language (Finnish, Norwegian, Danish or Swedish)
• Fluent in English, both speaking and writing
Wish to have
• Experience working with analyzing Consumer Insights data
Om arbetsgivaren 21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat. Ersättning
fast lön friskvård Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 559313-8133) Arbetsplats
21Activa Entreprenad AB Kontakt
Anja Lowndes 0706187297 Jobbnummer
9275006