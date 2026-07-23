Consumer Experience Lead Nordics
Mondelez Sverige Production AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Upplands Väsby
2026-07-23
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mondelez Sverige Production AB i Upplands Väsby
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelēz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It With Pride
You manage the media agenda in a particular geography.
How you will contribute
You will help execute the media strategy in your assigned area, business unit, country, or category. In partnership with the marketing team, you will implement a media plan and assess the effectiveness of that plan with a focus on return on investment. You will also build relationship with agencies. As a particularly advanced digital marketer, you will help drive our understanding and use of digital platforms in our marketing plans and be a source of learning and development for the wider marketing function.
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career and the following experience and knowledge:
Media, including media buying and analytics, experience ideally gained across the agency and industry
Digital media ideally with exposure to eCommerce best practice
Working with and influencing external partners, matrixed local, regional and global stakeholders
Having a test-and-learn mentality, taking learning and scaling them broadly.
Having a bias to action
Process management: Well-executed brand initiatives and effective collaboration with the other critical functions in the organization is a must
Communicating effectively, verbally and in writing
More about this role
Comms Strategy & Media Activation
Drives the CU communication strategy and media activation to create intelligent brand experiences that inspire and engage people, strengthening connection, creativity and overall effectiveness across the full brand portfolio. Part of the BU CX Team, reporting directly to the BU CX Lead.
How you will contribute
Marketing Communication Planning (E2E)
Translate the CX Vision into actionable communication & CX strategies
Design the overall Consumer "first" Experience journey of the CU / markets across Paid, Owned & Earned in partnership with Marketing, Agencies and broader CX team.
Ensure the implementation of E2E / full funnel strategies across relevant brands that includes Retail Media (planning, activation, evaluation and optimization)
Ensure consumer experience Journeys are grounded in culture & integrate latest CX trends
Integrate empathy, storytelling and data intelligence to ensure media plans move people and deliver measurable brand & business results.
Elevate Media investment Efficiency & Effectiveness
Lead holistic working media investment strategies and integration across paid, owned, earned media. Support A&C management as & when needed.
Manage total working media budget and related efforts (all media planning and buying regardless of channel) :
Drive both effectiveness & efficiency of the campaigns to optimize ROI
Actively manage & maximize Global JBP partnerships for the CU including the ones with dComm partners.
Partner with I&A and agencies to ensure clear consumer understanding, full-funnel measurement and transparent ROI reporting
Support CU / Market to adopt Mdlz media principles, regional brand guidelines, T&L agenda and media compliance
Partnering with Media Procurement to deliver aligned goals such as media productivity, savings, and other key financial deliverables
Ensure Creative, Media & Digital Excellence
Drive the CX briefing process to ensure ALL agencies deliver seamless, experience-led campaigns
Embed the "Empathy@Scale" philosophy into the creative process from inception, ensuring alignment between Marketing and Agencies
Oversee the coherent delivery of creative assets across the entire end-to-end consumer journey
Partner with BU & Regional CX Leadership and agency partners to translate Digital Strategy pillars (Data, GenAI, dComm/Retail Media, Social/Influencers) into actionable & measurable market roadmaps
Serve as the primary consultant for CU Marketing Teams on all aspects of the Consumer Experience and Consumer Digital Strategy
Ensure all local strategies and executions adhere to globally and regionally aligned frameworks
Strengthen Media Partnership & Governance
Manage agency relationship with rigor & collaboration, ensuring consistent application of MDLZ Media principles & WOW standards.
Partner with Global, Regional, BU teams to align with the CX operating model, test & learn agenda and CX roadmap
What We Offer
Health & Benefits: Friskvårdsbidrag (Wellness allowance), on-site gym, health check-ups at age intervals, and subsidized on-site massage and chiropractor.
Food & Shopping: Subsidized lunch in our canteen and favorable discounts in our staff shop.
Easy Everyday Life: Fenced parking for all on-site employees and comprehensive employee support for health, work, and private life.
Security: Collective agreement, contractual insurance, occupational health care, and extra compensation for parental leave.
Community: art association and social activities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mondelez Sverige Production AB
(org.nr 556769-8922)
Plant & Business Office - Upplands Vaesby, Sweden (visa karta
)
194 86 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Arbetsplats
Mdlz Sverige Service AB Kontakt
Tunde Kelemen tunde.kelemen@mdlz.com Jobbnummer
10009829