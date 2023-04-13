Consulting Technical Manager/Lead Integration Architect
Oracle Svenska AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oracle Svenska AB i Göteborg
, Lund
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Oracle Health, we're working at the intersection of health and technology. We create software solutions to support clinicians and healthcare professionals in hospitals and healthcare organizations worldwide, and we are looking for Lead Integration Architect to join an exciting regional project in Sweden, deploying an integrated digital health record, replacing existing IT systems in hospitals and primary care facilities for a comprehensive solution.
As a Lead Integration Architect in our Nordics market, you will leverage your extensive healthcare information technology experience to support a diverse team of consultants across the entire Millennium platform. You will cultivate client relationships and manage a high degree of complexity to achieve business objectives and coordinate design, configuration, validation, testing and integration activities across integrated software solutions and venues of care. This project includes elements of localized rules and coding, new code consumption, FHIR integrations, data security considerations, and 3rd party integrations.
The Lead Integration Architect will be assigned ownership to certain tasks and responsibilities within the team, and will participate in the execution of domain, issue, and change management strategies, as well as act as an escalation point for client and project integration risks. As a leader within the larger delivery team, you will partner closely with the engagement management team to ensure project deliverables and timelines are met in order to deliver value to the client.
This is a challenging and highly rewarding role that requires a range of experience, from Millennium platform and 3rd party integration knowledge to internal and external collaborative consulting experience, escalation management, event support and facilitation (including cutover events) and navigating complex technical and organizational environments to achieve win-win outcomes for our clients and Oracle Cerner.
This role in based in Lund, Sweden.
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or 4 relevant work experience plus:
4 years of additional relevant work experience including:
3 years in healthcare information technology (HCIT) consulting, HCIT support, and/or other client-facing or HCIT solution work experience
Preferred Qualifications:
At least 5 years of software work experience implementing Cerner Millennium.
Completed 2 projects within the last 3 years using the Consulting Framework Methodology.
Expectations:
Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite and Windows
Ability to travel up to 100% Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-27
E-post: craig.holbrook@oracle.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oracle Svenska AB
(org.nr 556254-6746)
Lilla Bommen 5 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7656015