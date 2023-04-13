Consulting Project Technical Manager/Lead Engagement Owner
2023-04-13
As a Consulting Project Technical Manager/Lead Engagement Owner, Deployment Manager, you will play a lead role within the Sweden Consulting programs' Engagement Management team, collaborating closely with project owners, Oracle Health and Client leadership, and other stakeholders to achieve successful delivery of Millennium applications. You will own and manage the planning and execution of all tasks associated with product deployment, including coordinating all project owners' planning and preparation deliverables, time plans, and change readiness management. Examples of teams you will work across include Millennium Consulting workstreams, Clinical Consulting, hardware and integrated technologies, learning, managed service, and others. As a leader and member of the Consulting leadership team, the ability to build and maintain relationships at multiple levels, inspiring confidence in the team's delivery, is critical.
The work requires significant collaboration and facilitation skills, as deployment activities span across all teams and require the involvement and engagement of multiple subject matter experts across both technical and clinical spectrums, internal and external. It is also highly rewarding in this regard, as there are clear measures of success, client satisfaction, and cross-team cooperation.
Examples of these activities include, but are not limited to, project plan management, deliverable and financial status reporting with the client and internal teams, coordinating activities and ownership with client counterparts, advising the client on expectations in a consultative role, establishing and managing to success metrics (KPIs) with various SMEs, and managing communication.
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in business management or related field, or equivalent relevant work experience
6 years of experience in project or program management and consulting-type roles
Demonstrated ability to manage relationships, work in matrix-type organizations, and collaborate across lines and levels to deliver against contract requirements and commitments
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience managing projects involving Cerner's implementation methodologies and policies
Experience managing IT projects in complex environments, such as public sector (government) contracts
Experience working with healthcare delivery organizations
Swedish language skills are a plus
Expectations:
Familiar with the use of Microsoft Project product
Ability to travel 50%, and to work in a hybrid home and office environment as needed
Ability to work overtime and irregular hours as needed
Excellent communication skills verbally and written
