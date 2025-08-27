Consultants | EY-Parthenon Strategy Consulting | Stockholm
Ernst & Young AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Uppsala
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to shape the future with confidence?
At EY-Parthenon Strategy, you will have the opportunity to create exceptional experiences. We equip you with cutting-edge technology, surround you with high-performing teams, and offer the global reach and inclusive culture needed to unlock your full potential. Through our fast-paced working environment, expertise, and learning programs, you will develop the skills required to stay relevant today and, in the future, while building a network of colleagues, mentors, and leaders who will support you throughout your journey, both within EY and beyond.
The opportunity: Your next adventure awaits
EY-Parthenon Strategy is looking for students with exceptional skills to join our rapidly growing team in Stockholm or Gothenburg to work on private equity deals and strategy across the Nordics, Europe, and the world. We offer a developing, social, and internationally characterized workplace. You will work with some of the world's leading companies - our clients. As a Consultant, you can expect to engage with private equity and corporate clients on strategy as well as strategic M&A projects across sectors.
What we are looking for
You have an agile and growth-oriented mindset. What you know matters, but your attitude is just as important for success. We seek individuals who are innovative, adaptable, and thrive in a fast-changing world.
You are curious and purpose driven. You see opportunities instead of challenges and ask better questions to find better answers.
You are inclusive. You actively seek and embrace diverse perspectives, value differences, and work together to build trust and psychological safety.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Economics, Engineering, or equivalent, with strong academic results
Excellent communication skills in English, and preferably Swedish or another Nordic language, however Swedish is not a requirement
Expected graduation in spring 2025 or earlier
What we offer you
Develop your strategic, commercial, and leadership skills through future-focused environment, courses, and development programs
Broaden your perspective by working in highly integrated teams across the globe and collaborating with people from diverse professional and cultural backgrounds
Bring out your best self by continuously investing in your personal well-being and career development
Build your personal value and help create a positive impact on our teams, business, clients, and society as a whole
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
We warmly welcome your application. Please submit your CV, cover letter, and university transcripts no later than October 10th, 2025. Applications are screened continuously, as such, apply before September 28th to be included in first intake window. For questions about the role, contact recruitmentse@parthenon.ey.com
.
Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we value diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have questions, need support, or require adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please contact us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young AB
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9479475