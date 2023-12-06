Consultants and Senior Consultants to EY-Parthenon
Consultants and Senior Consultants to EY-Parthenon Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy 2024
This is an application ad for EY-Parthenon Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy. To apply for the EY-Parthenon strategy practice please apply here: EY-Parthenon Strategy Consulting Full-time. To gain further understanding of the differences please see the "Opportunity" section of each application or reach out to recruitmentse@parthenon.ey.com
.
EY-Parthenon Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy is looking for students and experienced professionals with exceptional skills to join our team full-time in Stockholm as consultants or senior consultants, with consultants expected to start in the fall of 2024 and senior consultants to have a flexible start date.
EY-Parthenon is a leading global strategy consultancy, committed to bringing unconventional yet pragmatic thinking together with our clients' smarts to deliver actionable strategies for real impact in today's complex business landscape. EY-Parthenon was ranked the top 4 strategy consulting firm in 2023 and consists of 9,000+ professionals across 20+ countries and 40+ offices, whereof ~70 professionals in Sweden.
EY-Parthenon constitutes the strategy arm of EY's Strategy and Transactions service line.
EY-Parthenon Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy provides leadership to rapidly solve, execute, and ultimately transform outcomes during urgent, critical, and complex situations. Whether a business is in crisis, restructuring, or simply facing a financial or operational challenge, we work with stakeholders to rapidly create, preserve, and recover value. We provide deep strategic, financial, operational, tax, turnaround, and restructuring advice to help solve business issues in critical and complex situations and reshape businesses for a better future.
The opportunity
EY-Parthenon Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy is looking for consultants and senior consultants with experience and/or interest in Financial- and Operational Restructuring projects, turnaround situations, and rapid performance improvement projects with Stockholm as the home office. You will have the Nordic region as your primary travelling destination, working with Nordic and international clients in a high-paced environment.
You can expect to work with corporates, other consultancies, and lenders on e.g.:
Independent business reviews
Medium- and short-term liquidity forecast reviews
Debt restructuring, raising capital, and M&A services
Distressed supplier advisory
Cash management and working capital improvement
Contingency planning and insolvency solutions
Skills and attributes for success
Passionate about working in a high paced environment supporting clients in urgent and critical situations when it matters most
Great interest in corporate finance and strategy consulting
Goal oriented with strong analytical skills and striving to deliver exceptional results
Curious team player who is eager to learn
Ability to prioritize tasks and work under tight deadlines with strong integrity
To qualify for the role
0-2 years of experience in Corporate Finance, Big 4, Debt Financing or Consulting
Extensive knowledge of finance and accounting
Master's degree (M.Sc. in Business and Economics, Engineering or equivalent) with outstanding academic results
Great communication skills, both verbal and written, in English and Swedish, other language skills merited
Good command of Microsoft Office tools
Previous experience from strategy consultancy, big-4, Turnaround and Restructuring boutique firm, or equivalent is advantageous but not required
Senior Consultants must have relevant work experience for more than two years
What working at EY-Parthenon offers
We offer a developing, social, and internationally characterized workplace, competitive pay and the opportunity to influence the development of the business. You will work with some of the world's leading companies - our clients. You can expect full support from great colleagues, and a supervisor who provides you with continuous feedback and follows your development.
EY is a value-driven company where team spirit, respect and integrity are important key words. In addition to our employees' commitment and expertise, our shared values create success in the market. EY has been ranked as the Nordic region's most attractive employer by business students multiple times.
To learn more about EY-Parthenon visit http://www.ey.com/parthenon.
To apply
Please apply with your CV, Cover Letter and University- and Upper Secondary school grades. You can upload two documents so please merge your documents. When your application is complete you will receive an e-mail with an invitation to conduct our ability tests. These tests will require approx. 15 minutes of your time and can be completed on your mobile phone or computer.
We review applications on a continuous basis so please apply now. For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact recruitmentse@parthenon.ey.com
. We look forward to reading your application!
To learn more about EY and what it's like to work here, please visit EY Careers, Karriärbloggen, and our social media channels.
At EY we celebrate differences and support it. Our employees bring their authentic selves to work every day. We promote diversity of thought, culture and background, and are committed to creating an inclusive EY environment for all employees. EY is an equal opportunity employer for employees and applicants. EY encourages applications from all backgrounds related to gender, age, ethnicity, culture, race, religion and belief, nationality, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.
If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability in your recruitment process, you may contact us through the Talent Attraction and Acquisition specialist in this advert.
