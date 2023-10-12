Consultant within Financial Data Management for a client in Gothenburg
2023-10-12
Are you a highly motivated professional who thrives on change and continuous improvement? We are seeking a Business Information and Analytics Specialist to join our team and play a crucial role in shaping the future of VCE Finance. As part of our headquarters team, you will have the unique opportunity to connect with various regions and functions, understand their needs, and deliver valuable solutions for our CE business.
In this role you will develop and oversee the Target Information Architecture for the organization. This involves creating a roadmap of the information landscape, identifying primary sources of information, and establishing how information should flow within the organization. You will also be responsible for managing and governing the architecture of crucial information assets in the Finance department and to ensure that these assets are properly defined and structured to align with the organization's goals.
As part of your role, you will conduct various data analysis activities, such as data profiling and assessing data quality. You will also create data dictionaries, develop rules for data transformation, and establish integration requirements. You will provide guidance and direction to development teams on the data management process. This will involve tasks like designing data management systems, documenting processes, maintaining systems, enhancing functionality, and validating data. Additionally, you will contribute to the development of data-related architectures, strategies, and policies. This will cover areas like data governance, master data management, metadata management, data quality, and data security.
Further job assignments:
• Produce business glossary and common definitions, valid values, attribute and relationships
• Describe entity lifecycle and business rules and its use within processes, including rules for usage
• Develop entity information models
• Identify and classify information entities, including segmentation on entity structure to identify need for governance
• Gather and qualify business requirements for the entity
• Define requirements on the solution portfolio landscape
• Document and communicate approved entity definition and related information
• Collaborate with data stewards and support projects with entity knowledge and directions
Requirements:
• 8 years or more relevant experience
• Experience of managing large projects or (end to end) processes with limited oversight from manager
• Experience of coaching, reviewing and delegating work to employers
• Profound knowledge about the operational business context of the entities in scope
• Understands process dependencies and interfaces from a data lifecycle perspective
• Good understanding of information structuring, design, and modeling, and mapping to processes and solutions
• Recognizes the value of well-organized master data management
• Possesses good communication skills and is a team player
• Able to maintain a holistic view on information
Tillträde och ansökan
Startdate: As soon as possible
End Date: 2024-10-31
Deadline: 2023-10-19
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46795855599
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
