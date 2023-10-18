Consultant/Senior Consultant/Lead Consultant/Principal Consultant
Role Designation -Consultant/Senior Consultant/Lead Consultant/Principal Consultant
Skills- SAP EWM,PP,PS,VC,CS,PM,TM,CO,FICO
Job Description
In the role of a SAP Consultant, your primary role would be to lead the engagement effort of providing high-quality and value-adding consulting solutions to customers at different stages- from problem definition to diagnosis to solution design, development and deployment. You will review the proposals prepared by consultants, provide guidance, and analyze the solutions defined for the client business problems to identify any potential risks and issues. You will identify change Management requirements and propose a structured approach to client for managing the change using multiple communication mechanisms. You will also coach and create a vision for the team, provide subject matter training for your focus areas, motivate and inspire team members through effective and timely feedback and recognition for high performance.
Required
Profound experience of several years in at least one SAP module,TM,EWM,PP,PS,CS,VC, PM
Must have prior experience in Implementations, Rollout and Support experience is required in SAP on large international projects.
Logical thinking and problem-solving skills along with an ability to collaborate
Client Interfacing skills
Knowledge of SDLC and agile methodologies
Project and Team management
Requirement gathering, design, testing, documentation and Deployment support
Should have a good experience in Configuration of Org structure, Master data, Purchasing, Pricing, Account Determination, PR/PO Release strategy process, Outputs & Forms, Inventory Management, Logistic Invoice Verification and Physical Inventory areas
Must be experienced in designing and deploying Special Procurement scenarios like Subcontracting, Stock Transport Orders, and Consignment process
Collaborate with Project Managers, Change and Release Management, Configuration Management, Test Management and the Service Delivery organization to deliver as per SLA's with Downstream systems
Ability to work with the business team and understand the requirements and translate them to Functional specification
Identification of Improvement potentials in continuous operations
Added Advantage:
Application Knowledge of SAP HANA CLOUD, Logistics Modules
Understanding SAP S/4 HANA
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates, we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
High analytical skills
High customer orientation
Awareness of latest technologies and Industry trends
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Ability to work with multi-cultural teams
Overview/Why Infosys:
About Us
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
The job entails sitting as well as working at a computer for extended periods of time. Should be able to communicate by telephone, email or face to face. Travel may be required as per the job requirements.
