Consultant Psychiatrist - Welcome to Sweden!
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Would you like to work as an psychiatrist in an engaged and supportive team where job satisfaction, collaboration, and professional development are at the heart of everything we do?
Then this position within psychiatric outpatient care in Sweden could be the perfect opportunity for you!
Here, you will find a safe and welcoming workplace with broad multidisciplinary expertise, where they work together to make a real difference for their patients every day.
About the workplace
You will become part of a well-coordinated and skilled team consisting of doctors, psychologists, psychiatric nurses, social workers, occupational therapists, and medical secretaries who work closely together. The clinic also offers mobile services, increasing flexibility and accessibility for patients.
We regularly host students and trainees, which contributes to a dynamic and stimulating learning environment. Our culture is built on mutual respect, teamwork, and continuous improvement. They are also developing digital care solutions to complement traditional consultations.
Patient safety, quality, and a healthy work-life balance are always top priorities.
Your responsibilities
As a Consultant Psychiatrist, you will be responsible for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of patients, in close collaboration with other professionals in the team. An important part of the role also involves cooperation with other healthcare providers and relevant authorities. You will meet patients with various degrees of mental illness, providing both independent assessments and collaborative treatment planning.
Qualifications
Holds an EU-recognized specialist certification in psychiatry
Strong communication skills in English and a willingness to learn Swedish
Experience in outpatient psychiatry, addiction medicine, or insurance medicine is an advantage
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Confident, responsible, and professional approach
Driver's license (Category B) required
We are looking for someone who is committed to quality and teamwork, values a supportive environment, and is motivated by contributing to the development of modern psychiatric care.
Living and working in Sweden
Sweden offers a high quality of life, a well-functioning healthcare system, and a safe, family-friendly environment. Here, you can enjoy a healthy work-life balance, with time for nature, sports, and leisure. If you dream of a calmer pace of life, clean air, and easy access to forests, lakes, and outdoor activities – Sweden is the perfect place for you.
Benefits with Dignus Medical:
Ongoing support from a recruiter before, during, and after your employment.
Assistance with obtaining Swedish authorization and specialist approvals, if required.
Help with accommodation and relocation, including support for your family.
Access to a free language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype.
Interested?
Contact me to learn more about the position, the recruitment process, and the relocation support we provide for doctors moving to Sweden. I look forward to hearing from you!
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/)
to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Konsultchef
Per Eklund per@dignusmedical.se +46732034783 Jobbnummer
9988034