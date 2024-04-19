Consultant/HR Business Coordinator
We are looking for a Consultant/HR Business Coordinator for the Huawei Sweden R&D office in Stockholm (Kista). Start ASAP, 12 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Do you like working at a high pace? Do you thrive in a role where you work in many different contact areas? Are you a fan of communication and interested in a multicultural work environment? Then this role could be the perfect opportunity for you.
We are looking for a team member to our HR team in Sweden that supports Huawei's R&D offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Lund. You report to the HR Director for Huawei Sweden R&D.
Main tasks:
Responsible for the contact with all consulting suppliers spread out in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, which mainly includes contract negotiations.
Liaison between Huawei managers and consultant suppliers.
Main point of contact for HR questions from consultants.
Service quality evaluation and talent management.
Implement new processes for evaluation of consultants.
HR administration and coordination.
Work close to the purchasing department and update agreements and look for new partners.
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
Academic degree in HR or equivalent.
Minimum 3 years' experience of working in HR in Sweden - for example as Consultant Manager, junior HRBP - and if you've had ownership of your own recruitment processes, it is an advantage.
Hands-on and can-do attitude, ready to come up with pragmatic solutions.
Interested in both operative and strategic work.
Good prioritization abilities and structured approach to work with flexibility for rapid change.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English both in speech and writing.
This is a full-time consultant position in Kista and the final candidate will be hired through a consultant agency (not Incluso). Start is ASAP, 12 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. Please note that this role requires 100% on-site work in Kista, hybrid work is not possible.
We will review applications on an ongoing basis so please apply with CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible.
For more information, please get in touch with Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Huawei Jobbnummer
8626388