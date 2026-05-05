Consultant engineer
Banitech AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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We are looking for a Consultant Engineer: Mechanical Test & Validation Engineer to join our team as a consultant, working with advanced mechanical and electromechanical systems in demanding industrial and automotive environments.
This role is ideal for an engineer with a strong background in testing, diagnostics, and system validation, who enjoys working hands-on with complex systems and driving improvements through data-driven analysis.
About the Role
As a consultant, you will play a key role in ensuring system performance, reliability, and compliance through structured testing and analysis. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to validate designs, troubleshoot issues, and contribute to continuous product improvement.
Required Qualifications
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering or similar
Strong experience in testing, validation, and troubleshooting of complex systems
Experience with data analysis tools (e.g., MATLAB, Python)
Familiarity with diagnostic tools and vehicle communication protocols (CAN, OBD, etc.)
Solid understanding of failure analysis methodologies (FMEA, 8D, RCA, etc.)
Experience working in cross-functional engineering environments
Ability to manage documentation and communicate technical findings clearly
Personal Profile
To succeed in this role, you are:
Analytical and detail-oriented, with a structured approach to problem solving
Hands-on and comfortable working in both lab and real-world environments
Proactive, with the ability to take ownership of tasks from testing to analysis
A strong communicator who can collaborate effectively across teams
Driven by improving system reliability, performance, and efficiency
Why Join Us?
You will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge systems, contribute to high-impact engineering projects, and be part of a collaborative environment where your expertise in testing and validation directly influences product quality and performance.
This role offers a dynamic and technically challenging environment for engineers who want to combine hands-on testing, data analysis, and system-level understanding to deliver robust engineering solutions.
If you're interested, we'd love to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
E-post: careers@banitech.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BaniTech AB
(org.nr 559015-6005) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Customer site Jobbnummer
9893501