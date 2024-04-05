Consultant Assignment: Backend Engineer specializing in Node.js, TypeScr...
We are looking for backend engineer to our retail client in Stockholm.
Utilization: 100%Tech Location: StockholmNo remote work allowed - full time on site in Stockholm Office
Period from: 2024-04-18Period to: 2024-11-30
Job description:
Are you passionate about building scalable and efficient backend systems for headless ecommerce platforms? We are seeking a highly skilled Backend Engineer specializing in Node.js, TypeScript and Azure to join our dynamic team. As a key member of our development team, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining robust backend solutions that power headless ecommerce applications. You will work in an agile team and collaborate with our product managers, lead engineers, and frontend engineers to deliver high-quality, scalable, and resilient software solutions. The ideal candidate is passionate about backend development, has a strong understanding of JavaScript/ TypeScript principles, and keeps up to date with the latest trends and best practices in backend development using Node.js.
In addition to the above, your role will involve:
API Design: Collaborating on the design and implementation of APIs that facilitate seamless communication between the frontend and backend, ensuring an efficient flow of data in the headless ecommerce environment.
Databases (SQL/ NoSQL): Contributing to data modelling and database design, optimizing storage and retrieval mechanisms to align with the requirements of a headless ecommerce architecture.
Azure Cloud: Leveraging your expertise in Azure Cloud services to enhance the scalability, reliability, and performance of our backend systems, ensuring a seamless integration with our headless ecommerce applications.
Qualifications:
Proven experience as a Backend Engineer with a focus on Node.js and TypeScript
Expertise in API design and development, with a strong understanding of RESTful and GraphQL principles.
Experience in integrating data from diverse sources into backend systems.
Proficiency in database management (both SQL and NoSQL), with knowledge of data modelling and design principles.
Experience in Azure Cloud services and their application in backend development.
Familiarity with headless ecommerce architecture and best practices.
Familiarity with testing frameworks and tools, such as Jest, Mocha, Chai, or similar.
Knowledge about Containerization Technologies (Kubernetes) is a plus.
Good to have knowledge on Centra (headless eCommerce) and Storyblok (headless CMS)
Should have knowledge on CI/ CD pipelines using GitHub actions.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues, bugs, and performance bottlenecks.
Conduct code reviews, identify areas of improvement, and provide constructive feedback to maintain code quality and consistency.
Write clean, well-documented code and ensure proper version control using Git or other version control systems.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience), and at least 5-8 years of experience as a Software Engineer.
Proven work experience as a Backend Engineer, preferably with a focus on Node.js and TypeScript.
Strong proficiency in JavaScript.
Continuous learning mindset to stay updated on emerging trends and technologies in backend testing.
Ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment and communicate technical concepts clearly.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Familiarity in backend testing with a focus on ensuring the reliability and performance of backend systems.
Knowledge of UI/UX design principles and ability to work closely with frontend engineers.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies
Required cloud certification: AZ-900
