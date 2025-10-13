Consultant/Advisor for Agriculture and Food Processing Business
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Skogsjobb / Skövde Visa alla skogsjobb i Skövde
2025-10-13
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Required education:
Master's in Economics, Business, International Economic Relations, or similar
Experience:
• 7+ years of consulting experience, with experience of delivering projects in Sweden
• Experience of supporting agriculture businesses from Central and Eastern Europe, esp. Ukraine
• Experience of leading advisory teams
• Experience of key account management in Sweden
Functions & Responsibilities:
Coordinate analytical research to support strategic decision-making in agriculture and food processing business lines (incl. grain crops & processing, sugar production, animal husbandry (dairy and meat), trading, etc.), with a focus on Sweden.
Support the development, refinement, and implementation of business strategies for market growth and positioning in the European Union, including Sweden-specific initiatives where relevant.
Support building and institutionalizing internal analytics capabilities, including best practices for local and global teams.
Lead or support ad hoc strategic projects and cross-functional initiatives aligned with company priorities, especially involving the Swedish and a wider EU market.
Participate in key client presentations and meetings summarizing insights and recommendations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-23
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9553407