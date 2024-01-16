Construction Supervisor
2024-01-16
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
Are you interested in overseeing and directing the performance of a construction project? Are you ready to take on a role with high levels of responsibility and leadership skills? Then this could be the right position for you!
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. In 2023, Fluor was ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years.
In the role as a construction supervisor you will be responsible for the management and planning of the construction in accordance with specifications, schedules and cost estimates.
Other main responsibilities are:
• Coordinating and directing the work craftsmen and contractors/subcontractors
• Supporting project and construction management with planning and organization
Analyzing situations, identifying problems and evaluating working methods
To succeed and thrive in this role you have:
• A craft certification and training in the applicable field
• Directly related experience egual to ten (10) years
We are looking for a person who enjoys working efficiently and who can easily lead, structure and prioritize. We expect you to be solution-oriented and systematic as well as able to lead the work in accordance with current statutes and guidlines. You are also flexible and find it easy to adapt to changing circumstances, work under pressure and lead several projects simultaneously!
This recruitmentprocess is managed by StudentConsulting, but you're employed directly by Fluor Sweden Filial. Recruitment selection and interviews are on-going and the position can be filled before last date to apply. Thereby apply today!
If you have any further questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Robin Bozan by email: Robin.bozan@studentconsulting.com
