Construction Project Manager
2025-05-08
About the company:
Primekss, established in 1997, is the world leader in sustainable, green concrete that saves up to 70% of CO2 emissions and can be placed joint free, watertight and gas tight with very significantly reduced amounts of cracking and other defects - and all that with competitive pricing.
Primekss provides PrmX®, a patented system for making ecologically friendly concrete solutions. It is used to design floors for logistic centers, warehouses, civil engineering buildings, water and LNG tanks, windmills among other structures. PrmX Technology is a patented steel fiber reinforced self-stressing concrete (SFRSSC) technology. The patented technology has been developed in the company's own R&D center in Riga in cooperation with leading technical universities from Denmark, Germany, Norway, Latvia, Finland and the USA.
We are looking for:
Construction Project Manager for Construction Project in Northern Sweden.
Job description:
Provide general project planning and cost controls.
Coordinate project plans, taking ownership of deliverables and the completion of workstreams.
Track progress and act as a liaison between various stakeholders to deliver the project on time and within budget.
Analyze project risks and opportunities, ensuring that any potential impacts are identified and managed.
Implement effective project management practices in the projects to ensure that the projects are completed within or above the budgeted margin.
Evaluate and implement optimal headcount for effective project execution.
Participate in Project steering committee reviews and address any actions arising from these.
Lead design and construction coordination for awarded projects.
Deliver consulting services for all corresponding elements that contribute to successful project implementation.
Make timely reports to the Head of Department, Project management team etc. of the progress of awarded projects. etc.
Requirements:
At least 5 years of experience in a Construction Project Manager position worldwide;
Practical experience in concrete heavy structures (in-situ casted) projects;
Experience in Value Earned Management system implementation;
Expertise you are looking for: Experience and good knowledge in concrete structures, understanding of demands for concrete casting process, quality and tolerances;
Skills to effectively plan and organize project team work;
Excellent command of English
