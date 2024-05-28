Construction Project Manager
Who is Hilti?
Hilti is where innovation is improving productivity, safety and sustainability in the global construction industry, and beyond. Where strong customer relationships are creating solutions that build a better future. Where there is pride and a sense of belonging across our 120 locations, carrying right into our lives and homes. Where people are exploring possibilities, leveraging their potential, owning their personal development and growing lasting careers. Hilti Sweden has been consistently recognised as a top employer for over one decade and is currently ranked in top 10 Swedens Best Workplaces by the Great Place to Work institute.
93% of our people say they're proud to work for Hilti, thanks to the quality of our products and the way we look after our people.
What's the role?
As a Construction Project Manager you will work against exiting construction project that takes place in northern Sweden. In this role you will define capture plans, manage opportunities, and conduct capture team calls to maintain project focus and track progress of team efforts. This role is responsible for establishing and maintaining high level contacts with buying and non-buying customers on key projects. It will also develop relationships with key site and office stakeholders so both specified and project discretional application opportunities.
What do we offer?
We really value our people and we've worked hard to develop a competitive reward package that reflects this. We will give you the tools you need to succeed through hands-on integration training and will support your continued professional development through ongoing training and mentoring, targeted leadership programs, and opportunities for international assignments in any of the 120+ countries in which we operate.
What does the role involve?
Drive business impact and collaborate with multiple stakeholders in the workflow of the project partner and target all potential applications and solutions Provide project direction by coordinating with Business Developers, Account Managers, Regional Managers, Field Engineers, Contractors, Designers, Specifiers, and Officials of Codes and Approvals Network and communicate with customers (buying and non-buying) Visit jobsite with salespeople, Field Engineers, Fire Protection Specialists, or Business Developers to identify opportunities, understand complete project scope, and coordinate resources Conduct regular capture team meetings to provide direction/training on converting specifications to sales and on jobsite protocols Assist in increasing the sales and technical competency of the salesforce Utilize Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and capture plan to maintain records of contacts, specifications, sales, and action plans Establish and build high level contacts with assigned project contacts Coordinate the utilization of corporate services (PMO, Tool Management, Consumable Management) to integrate Hilti into the customers' workflow Additional duties, as assigned
What you need is:
Bachelor's Degree in engineering, project management, or technical field is required. Master's Degree in engineering, marketing, or business administration, preferred
Four (4) years of Construction Project Management & sales experience
Previous project management, sales, or technical experience in relevant construction projects
Demonstrate industry experience and knowledge of Hilti products and applications
Strong communication (verbal, written, presentation) skills, required; ability to communicate with all levels of internal and external stakeholders
Proven track record in achieving assigned results
Demonstrated ability to gather data, conduct market research, and complete analysis
Able to lead without direct report, to coach others and to work in a matrix organization and multicultural environment
Fluent in English, written and oral
Available for travel and relocation
Applications are processed continuously. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Oskar Carlsson, oskar.carlsson@hilti.com
