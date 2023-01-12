Construction Manager in Skelleftea
QA/QC managers provide necessary support for projects within an organization. Taking direct lead over all QA/QC related matters on various project aspects.
QA/QC manager will work to help implement project goals as directed by the project managers. The responsibilities include monitoring project progress on QA/QC, develop and ratify a quality plan tailored to the specific project requirements, production and implementation of ITPs and ensure that projects are delivered to the highest possible quality.
To be successful as an QA/QC Manager you should be able to perform any tasks assigned by the Project Manager in an efficient and timely manner. An outstanding QA/QC Manager should be able to maintain oversight of all QA/QC and ITP project activities, identify any issues, and ensure these are resolved promptly by the relevant stakeholders
This role requires individuals to oversee project quality goals, create and deliver reports, analyse data from project execution, and any other duties as determined by project managers. Workers can advance into this role after successful years of proven service. Advancement beyond this position into Lead QA/QC positions typically follows proven experience in assistant project management or other leadership roles.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Assist the project manager in his duties.
Participate in the design of project management processes and budget planning,
Supporting the coordination and management of projects,
Performing administrative tasks such as productions of ITP and test packs
Keeping track of and reporting on project progress and QA / QC issues
Conduct assessments to identify and seek solutions to project QA/ QC problems to improve working efficiencies.
Prepare and present to the manager weekly or monthly reports of QA / QC project operations,
Collect data, analyse it, and help project managers to set objectives for a project,
Ensure changes in project ITPs are communicated to team members,
Carry out quality reviews and checks to ensure project operations are in line with specifications and industry best practices.
Respect decision-making boundaries and know when to call the attention of the manager.
Identifying project commercial and schedule risks at bringing them to the attention of the senior management team at the earliest opportunity to minimise the company's exposure
Developing Scope of Works for supply chain and suppliers
Communicating with stakeholders regarding project QA/QC requirements and goals
Managing client relationships to ensure that they are informed of any issues preventing our contractual obligations on project delivery from a QA/QC perspective
Assisting with recruitment when required
Build and maintain good working relationships with clients to ensure complete customer satisfaction and good prospects for future business.
Chair and minute regular progress meeting with subcontractor, supply chain and the internal team on QA/QC
EXPECTATIONS/QUALIFICATIONS
Knowledge of construction health & safety procedures is essential. Must hold CSCS / SMSTS card or equivalent.
Minimum 5 years' experience within the mechanical industry with relevant vocational training
Knowledge of national and local codes of practice.
Experience of 3D modelling and managing the design.
Completing any tasks assigned by the Project Manager in an efficient and timely manner.
Positive, enthusiastic, and willing to learn all aspects of the fire protection industry.
