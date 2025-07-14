Construction Manager
2025-07-14
Construction Manager
A large steel project in Boden is broken down into 4 areas: Hydrogen manufacturing, Iron making (DRI), Steel making, as well as Site Infrastructure and utilities.
Your main responsibility is to oversee the successful completion of all construction management activities and deliverables within the approved safety, schedule, cost & quality criteria for one of the 4 main areas of this project. This includes responsibility for detailed daily/ weekly construction work planning and execution of activities necessary to successfully construct the project's scope of facilities according to approved success metrics and best practice construction project management principles.
In addition to managing the construction for one of the 4 main areas of Boden project, you will also contribute to the development of our ability to construct projects in a way that competes on a global scale. You will be seen as an expert in project construction management within your area and will develop your cross-functional team accordingly. To optimize the site construction effort, you will work in a matrix structure in close cooperation with the rest of our Site Execution, Project Management, Project Controls, and Engineering functions.
The role is site-based and full-time in Boden, Sweden.
Responsibilities:
* Ensure construction teams and contractors perform exceptionally in the context of EHS.
* Ensure EHS policies and procedures are adhered to within your construction area.
* Ensure all personnel and contractors are adequately inducted in their construction work areas.
* Ensure all construction personnel and contractors are aware of workplace rules and procedures.
* Ensure EHS interfaces (e.g., simultaneous operations or SIMOPS) between different construction areas, contractors and trades are identified, coordinated and managed appropriately.
* Monitor & control approved construction scope and deliverables within your area (incl. MoC).
* Monitor & control the construction schedule, and direct & indirect construction field costs according to the approved baselines for your area.
* Ensure sufficient & available work fronts for the works to proceed according to schedule.
* Ensure contractors' installation work packages (IWPs) are constraint-free.
* Ensure effective work front planning and constraint-free contractor installation work packages (IWPs):
* Defined: What, where, when & who are clearly defined for all construction work.
* Safe: EHS requirements in place & all precautions taken.
* Sound: Wherewithal (e.g., drawings, labour, equipment, materials, etc.) available & ready.
* In Sequence: All prerequisite work/ inspections etc. done & handed over formally.
* Right sized: Work can be done in allotted timeframes & productive capability of crews.
* Monitor & control construction quality according to the approved quality performance metrics (working closely with the Quality Management team within the Site Execution function).
* Monitor & control the resource levels (people, equipment, materials) of contractors according to contractual and schedule requirements.
* Ensure free-issued equipment & materials are ordered, tracked and delivered to construction contractors on-time (working closely with the Site Logistics team within the Site Execution function).
* Monitor & control the implementation of construction risk capturing, treatment plan definition, and updates to the construction risk register.
* Compile daily/ weekly/ monthly construction performance analyses and progress reports.
* Ensure all construction progress tracking & information tools are used, maintained and updated.
* Manage the timely & appropriate generation and distribution of construction execution information to the Site Execution Management Team.
* Ensure the creation & compliance with standardized construction management procedures.
* Mentor & coach team members and ensure appropriate training is provided.
* Ensure direct reports are provided with clear direction and role/ work expectations.
* Periodically assess the performance of direct reports & prepare corrective/ development plans.
* Identify construction interfaces in support of the Construction Interface Manager.
* Build healthy relationships & resolve conflicts within the construction & cross-functional teams. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13
E-post: Robert.jones@airswift.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6311)
104 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9427706