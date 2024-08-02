Construction Manager
2024-08-02
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
, Luleå
, Sundsvall
, Härjedalen
, Stockholm
The Construction Manager is responsible for overseeing and managing various aspects of the site. The primary role of this role is to ensure that construction projects are completed safely, efficiently and within budget. The duties and responsibilities of this position include:
• Participate in project planning and coordination of activities, including review of project specifications, blueprints, and work schedules. This role works closely with project managers, architects and engineers to understand project requirements and ensure the necessary resources are available.
• The Construction Manager is responsible for supervising and managing construction teams, including subcontractors and laborers. Assigns tasks, provides guidance and ensures that work is performed in accordance with project plans and quality standards. Daily supervision and monitoring of works so that the equipment is mounted and the installation is carried out in accordance with the rules of the profession. Coordinates employee training and monitors their work performance.
• Conduct regular safety inspections, identify potential hazards and take corrective action to prevent accidents and ensure compliance with health and safety regulations.
• The Construction Manager monitors the quality of construction work and materials to ensure compliance with project specifications and industry standards. Perform regular inspections, collaborate with quality control teams and resolve any issues or deviations from required quality standards.
• Monitors resource allocation and works to optimize productivity and efficiency. Monitoring the condition of materials and tools on the project. Preparation of specifications and ordering of equipment and materials.
• Identifying and solving problems. Analyzes problems, proposes solutions and collaborates with project teams to implement effective solutions while minimizing delays or disruptions.
• The construction manager is responsible for ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements related to construction projects, such as building codes, permits and environmental regulations. Works closely with Occupational Safety and Health, Human Resources and Legal to implement relevant regulations on site. Ensures compliance with all regulations and procedures prescribed by the company and is responsible for ensuring that every employee on the construction site complies with company and legal regulations.
• Maintains accurate and organized project documentation. Keeps records of project milestones, inspections and any incidents or accidents that occur on site. Coordination and active participation in the preparation of documentation for the handover of the facility.
• Identifies areas for improvement and implements best practice. Monitors industry trends, technological advances and construction techniques to improve project efficiency and quality.
• Coordinates with project stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and suppliers.
• Prepares and submits regular progress reports, including cost tracking, work schedule and overall project status.
Conditions:
• Diploma of vocational education - technical profession or BSc in technical field
• Knowledge of the English language - B1
• Driver's license
• At least 3 years of work experience in the position of manager
Ability:
• Installation troubleshooting
• Changes in the project
• Alignment with the acquired state of the object
• Good communication
• Ability to organize work and people
• Ability to manage time
• Ability to develop and raise knowledge among employees in the team
