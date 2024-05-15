Construction Manager
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Construction Manager
The Construction Manager Steel Plant will be involved in the fast-track execution of the H2GS state of the art mini-mill in Boden. The intent of the position is to be responsible for ensuring that the General Construction Steel Plant activities are carried out in a timely manner, within budget, and with excellent quality.
Responsibilities:
Accountable for overseeing the successful completion of all construction management activities & deliverables within the approved safety, schedule, cost & quality criteria for the area of the Boden Project.
Coordinate the engineering firms and manage construction firms assigned scope needed to construct the steel plant.
Lead major complex industrial projects involving steel technology, by providing leadership and guidance on developing the construction strategy and concepts for the field work.
This includes responsibility for planning, execution & closing activities necessary to construct the area's scope of facilities according to approved success metrics & best practice construction project management principles.
Qualifications:
Minimum 15 years experience in industrial construction project delivery, of which at least 10 years with hands-on construction management experience
Track record as construction manager driving complex projects, covering both planning/designing phase as well as execution phase
Fluency in English is required
Engineering or other relevant technical degree is a plus
Experience working on an owner's team is a plus
Experience working in multi-cultural environment is a plus
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
