Construction Engineer
2024-02-02
Do you want to support the construction efforts by providing technical support to craft and supervision as well as helping to satisfy Quality requirements on the project? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. In 2023, Fluor was ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years.
The construction of the new steel mill in Boden have now started, which is going to produce green steel. Fluor Corporation have been given the honor to lead the construction. This position will be on site in Boden, project H2 Green Steel.
Support the construction efforts by providing technical support to craft and supervision as well as helping to satisfy Quality requirements on the project. Initiates action when necessary to ensure the project is being built as specified in the scope of work. Provide construction engineering and technical support for a specific discipline on large stand-alone projects. Provide construction engineering and technical support for two or more construction engineering disciplines on small to medium projects.
Day to Day and Strategic Activities Include:
• Normally supervise two or more construction engineers.
• Remain knowledgeable of requirements for applicable codes and standards on a project.
• Receive and distribute project design documents, often supervising the field engineering office
• Manage site survey and direct their daily activities.
• Assist craftsmen, foremen, and project supervision with regard to construction-related issues identified on drawings.
• Perform surveillance/examinations, if required, to ensure that the Quality objectives are being met for the project.
• Provide technical interpretation of design documents in support of construction managers, superintendents, and contractors and provides specific expertise for problem solving activities.
• Provide guidance to, as well as training and development of, construction engineering personnel.
Other duties as assigned.
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
• Accredited four-year degree or global equivalent in applicable field of study and eight years of work-related experience.
• Knowledge of Microsoft Office tools, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.
• Job related technical knowledge necessary to complete the job
This recruitmentprocess is managed by StudentConsulting, but you're employed directly by Fluor Sweden Filial. Recruitment selection and interviews are on-going and the position can be filled before last date to apply. Thereby apply today!
If you have any further questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Robin Bozan by email: Robin.bozan@studentconsulting.com
