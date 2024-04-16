Construction Cost Control to an international company!
2024-04-16
Are you a construction professional with a solid background in a cost role on large high-tech projects? Are you ready for your next exciting career opportunity? Then this is the job for you! Apply today - we work with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The electrification of cars, trucks and buses is one of the most extensive and disruptive industry transformations ever. Our client leads this change and aims to become the leading battery partner for the European automotive industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability and CO2 footprint. Today they have Europe's largest battery factory located in Sweden.
You are offered
• Meritorious experience at an international company
• A dedicated consultant manager at Academic Work
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Review and analyse project budgets to identify cost control objectives
• Monitor and track project expenditures to ensure they align with budgetary constraints
• Coordinate with project managers, engineers, and procurement teams to verify the accuracy of cost estimates and forecasts
• Identify potential cost overruns or savings opportunities and provide recommendations for corrective action
• Implement cost control measures and strategies to mitigate risks and maintain project profitability
• Review contractor and vendor invoices for accuracy and compliance with contractual terms
• Develop and maintain cost tracking systems and databases to accurately monitor project costs
• Prepare regular cost reports and updates for project stakeholders, including senior management
• Collaborate with finance and accounting teams to reconcile project costs and budgets
• Provide support and guidance to project teams on cost control best practices and procedures
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant higher education/ Experience in Projects Controlling field
• Solid related experience in all cost management areas
• Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience working in a cost role on large high-tech projects
• Excellent communication & presentation skills. In addition to Analytical skills
• Proficiency in Microsoft Suite, with advanced proficiency in Excel
• Fluency in English language proficiency required for the role
• Passion and enthusiasm for project Execution, Construction and Commercials
Bonus points for:
• Already located in Sweden and have Swedish Projects experience.
• Swedish Language
• Experience in Swedish Contract Forms "AB Contracts" and EPC/EPCM Contracts
• Proficient in Primavera Unifier, Omega365, Power Bi and Power Query or equivalent
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• A team player, that loves to be in an international environment where good relationships and stakeholder management is key to achieve results
• Result and self-driven, caring and structured
• Acting proactively and have a can-do attitude that goes beyond expectations
• Enjoys high paced work environment and got good time management skills
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-16
