Construction Contract Specialist/Quantity Surveyor
2024-04-16
Are you a construction professional with a solid background in a cost role on large Construction projects? Are you ready for your next exciting career opportunity? Then this is the job for you! Apply today - we work with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The electrification of cars, trucks and buses is one of the most extensive and disruptive industry transformations ever. Our client leads this change and aims to become the leading battery partner for the European automotive industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability and CO2 footprint. Today they have Europe's largest battery factory located in Sweden.
Be part of the Construction team managing the Contracts Strategy and implementation of the factory through to Start of Production. As a Contracts Specialist you will safeguard the company through proper Contract management, minimise project risks through application of best commercial and contractual management practises. You will work with the support and close collaboration of Contract Managers.
You are offered
• Meritorious experience at an international company
• A dedicated consultant manager at Academic Work
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Draft, review, and negotiate construction contracts, subcontracts, and change orders
• Ensure compliance with Contractual, legal, and regulatory requirements
• Manage contract documentation and maintain accurate records
• Support Procurement with bidding process and evaluate bids
• Monitor contract performance and report on status
• Handle potential claims during the contract lifecycle
• Continuously improve contract management practices and lessons learnt
• Administer project setup, including Contractors and monthly reporting
• Manage Construction Change Management and modifications
• Participate in Risk & Contingency management and claims mitigation
• Provide proactive support to avoid and handle Construction Claims
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• BSC/Msc in Engineering/Quantity Surveying or Construction Management or equivalent
• Construction professional with a minimum of 5 years post graduate experience working in a cost role on large Construction projects
• Solid related experience in all cost management areas, planning, estimating, pre-contract, post contract, change management and final account
• Proficiency in Microsoft Suite, with advanced proficiency in Excel
• Fluency in English language proficiency required for the role. Swedish is a bonus.
It is meritorious if you
• Are already located in Sweden and have Swedish Projects experience
• Have experience in Swedish Contract Forms "AB Contracts" and EPC/EPCM Contracts
• Proficient in Primavera Unifier, Omega365, Docusign or equivalent.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• A team player, that loves to be in an international environment where good relationships and stakeholder management is key to achieve results
• Passion and enthusiasm for project Execution, Construction and Commercials
• Excellent communication & presentation skills. In addition to negotiations skills
• Acting proactively and have a can-do attitude that goes beyond expectations
• Enjoys high paced work environment and got good time management skills
