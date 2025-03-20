Connectivity Platform Developer
2025-03-20
Work Description:
We are looking for a Senior Embedded SW developer, for a project to contribute to develop a next generation on-board telematics product and services. You will get the opportunity to build up the future vehicle connectivity platform together with great colleagues. Additional responsibilities are to drive investigations on new technology, carry out requirement- and subsystem verification tasks together with the team.
Personal skills:
You are used to working agile and you have a passion for technology and innovation. Excellent communication skills and fluent in English both spoken and written. You enjoy knowledge sharing and teamwork. You are pro-active, driven and can easily create a network and collaborate with people at all levels. You have a customer focused approach, and inspired by creating the best customer solutions and experiences.
Skills & Experiences Required:
• Degree in Software Development, Information Technology or Computer Science or equivalent
• Minimum 5+ years of experience in modern C++ development
• Work experience from product development within Telematics/connectivity
• skilled in Python
• Yocto/Open embedded
• 3+ years in software architecture
• Embedded Linux, basic configuration, applying patches and debugging
A big plus if you have experience of communication protocols (such as MQTT), Concept development, REST API, the Android operating system, Adaptive Autosar and have worked within the automotive or telecommunications industry.
It's also meritorious if you have experience in SOME/IP, CAN/CAnalyzer, security practices, SIL/HIL testing, and working with agile principles
Additional info:
