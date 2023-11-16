Connectivity DevOps Engineer in Gothenburg
2023-11-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
We are looking for an enthusiastic DevOps Engineer in connectivity for one of our client in Gothenburg! You will be a Goismo employee and this will be your first assignment of many.
Goismo is specialized in many competencies in automotive and telecom domain. As an employee with us, you get a lot of opportunities to grow professionally and at the same time you will get a competitive salary, health benefits and insurances.
Working with Goismo will be more than just a job, we all work as a close knit team and take care of our employees. We have planned for several activities for the year which includes lunch meets and other fun activities where you can increase your social network and share the knowledge at the same time.
Roles and Responsibilities:
The position is for DevOps Engineer where you will be responsible for,
• Setting up infrastructure and services monitoring dashboards and alerting systems
• Implementing various development, testing, automation tools, and IT infrastructure.
• Troubleshooting Infrastructure and deployment issues.
• Identifying production issues and root cause analysis, using troubleshooting techniques
• Principled monitoring to improve MTTD/MTTR (mean time to detection/recovery).
• Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline)
• Having the technical skills to review, verify, and validate the infrastructure as code
• Proving on-call support for connectivity and infrastructure issues.
• Building technical and executive KPIs
You should have following experience:
Experience:
• Communication Protocols: MQTT, HTTP, HTTPS, and GRPC
• Istio Service Mesh and configuration
• Kubernetes, GitLab, Docker, CI/CD pipeline, Stackdriver, Grafana
• Infrastructure as code: Bash, Python
• Cloud Platform, microservice, and cloud-based hosting.
• Google IAM policy Management o Experience in vehicle cloud connectivity products is an advantage
• Automation, logging, monitoring and observability, infrastructure configuration, scripting languages, application, and network protocols
• Connectivity automotive solutions.
Application
We will soon start with selection and interviews. The position may be filled before the last day of application, therefore, apply as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16
E-post: harinder.singh@goismo.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Goismo AB
(org.nr 559343-3419)
Herkulesgatan 3C (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Harinder Singh Koranga harinder.singh@goismo.com
8269123